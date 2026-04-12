Al Arabi Cruise Past Al Sadd To Reach Qatar Cup Semi-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Arabi secured a commanding 81-65 win over Al Sadd to advance to the semi-finals of the Qatar Basketball Cup for the 2025-2026 season, at Al Gharafa Hall yesterday.

The result completes the semi-final lineup for the 13th edition of the tournament.

Al Arabi set the tone early. They controlled the opening quarter with tight defense and fast transitions, taking a 25-19 lead. Al Sadd responded in the second period, improving their shooting and cutting errors to edge the quarter 18-13 and reduce the gap.

The game turned decisively in the third quarter. Al Arabi dominated both ends of the floor, controlling the paint and applying constant defensive pressure. They outscored Al Sadd 30-11 in a one-sided stretch that effectively settled the contest.

Al Sadd showed some resistance in the final quarter, winning it 17-13, but the deficit proved too large to overcome. Al Arabi closed out the game comfortably to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Dejan Janic led all scorers with 26 points for Al Sadd, delivering a strong individual performance. For Al Arabi, Bahraini player Mustafa Hussain“Mosti” contributed 20 points and played a key role during crucial phases of the game.

Abdulrahman Abdelhalim was named Best Qatari Player of the Match.

In the semi-finals, Al Wakrah will face Al Shamal, while Al Arabi take on Al Rayyan.