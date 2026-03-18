Switzerland Lowers 2026 Growth Forecast Due To Middle East Conflict

Swiss gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 is expected to rise by only 1%, compared to 1.1% estimated in December. By contrast, the figure of +1.7% for 2027 remains the same. In both years under review, Swiss GDP growth will therefore be below the historical average (since 1980) of 1.8%.

These figures have been corrected while taking into account the impact of sports events, which are significant because Switzerland is home to major international federations like FIFA and UEFA, which collect billions every year in broadcasting rights. Based on the gross figures, GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027 (1.4% in both years in the previous assessment).

“The war in the Middle East has led to a sharp rise in international energy prices since the end of February. This is dampening the international economic outlook and is expected to result in higher inflation rates, including in European and Asian trading partner countries,” SECO experts declared.

The further development of the conflict and its economic repercussions remain highly uncertain, they warn.

This content was published on Mar 17, 2026 The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted the global transport of oil and gas. A look at where the fossil fuels consumed in Switzerland come from.