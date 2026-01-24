Watch: Alex Honnold Completes Free Solo Climb Of Taipei 101 In 1 Hour, 35 Minutes

Legendary rock climber Alex Honnold successfully completed his free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper, which stands at a staggering height of 508m.

The journey took 1 hour and 35 minutes. While the climb was solo, he was not alone in the sense that the world was watching, as his daring expedition was live-streamed on Netflix.

Honnold scaled 101 storeys with no ropes, relying on just his hands, and sheer willpower. Watch the video here, as Honnold enjoys stunning views of the Taiwan skyline from one of the world's most unique vantage points:

Honnold is best known for his free scaling of big walls. He shot to global fame in 2017 when he free soloed El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park - nearly 3,000 feet without a rope or harness.

This is the first time the American has ventured into - or rather, onto - climbing buildings, after having "spent 30 years climbing rock faces", he told Netflix.

In addition to nerves at his first attempt on a man-made structure, Honnold told Netflix before the climb that the hardest part would be the“bamboo boxes,” - eight identical segments stacked in the middle of the building, representing 64 floors.