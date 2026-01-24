BIP-110: Temporary Soft Fork Gains Over 2% Of Bitcoin Nodes

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The latest data shows Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) nodes signaling support for Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 110 (BIP-110), a temporary soft fork intended to curb the amount of data carried within transactions at the consensus level. Measured signals indicate 2.38% of detectable nodes backing the proposal, with 583 of 24,481 nodes running the BIP-110 implementation, The Bitcoin Portal reports. The initiative centers on a short-term data cap rather than a permanent change to protocol rules, reflecting a broader debate over data storage, network costs, and decentralization in the Bitcoin ecosystem.



2.38% of Bitcoin nodes are signaling support for BIP-110, out of 24,481 reachable nodes.

583 nodes are running the soft-fork implementation, with Bitcoin Knots identified as the primary software for this proposal.

BIP-110 enforces a 34-byte limit on transaction outputs and an 83-byte cap on OP_RETURN data, applying for a one-year period with potential extension or modification.

The proposal's GitHub page explains the one-year term and possible adjustments after that interval.

Debate around OP_RETURN and data limits has intensified since Bitcoin Core version 30 temporarily removed the 83-byte cap, a move that sparked substantial criticism within parts of the community. Critics warn that relaxing data limits could raise storage costs for running nodes and encourage centralization, while supporters argue that filters and restrictions fail to adequately deter spam.

Market context: The discussion around BIP-110 sits within broader concerns about data growth, node accessibility, and the balance between censorship-resistance and on-chain efficiency in the Bitcoin network, against a backdrop of ongoing debates about user data, spam, and resource demands on validators.

Why it matters

The emergence of BIP-110 underscores a persistent tension in Bitcoin between on-chain data usage and the cost of maintaining a decentralized network. By limiting the size of transaction outputs to 34 bytes and capping OP_RETURN data at 83 bytes, proponents argue the change would reduce the on-chain payload that nodes must store and process. In practical terms, a lower data load could ease the resource burden for individual operators and smaller participants who run full nodes on consumer hardware. However, the flip side is a potential shift in the economics of running a node, with higher storage and bandwidth demands for those seeking to participate in validation and governance.

The current signal of support-2.38% of nodes with 583 of 24,481 participating-reflects a small but notable subset of the network willing to test a temporary constraint on data. The primary implementation cited for this proposal is Bitcoin Knots, a fork of Bitcoin Core offering alternative configurations and features. The existence of a soft fork specifically designed to be temporary signals that observers expect this constraint to be revisited after a year, with the GitHub page outlining the terms of deployment and the possibility of extension or modification. Such a timeline invites scrutiny of how governance and consensus might shift as the term nears expiration, especially if other stakeholders push for longer-term or alternative data-management approaches.

In contrast, the Bitcoin Core community's decision to remove the 83-byte OP_RETURN limit with version 30-an action that unfolded in October 2025-drew sharp criticisms from opponents. Critics contended that removing a quantifiable data cap could incentivize spam and bloat, raising storage costs and potentially centralizing node operation as hardware requirements rise. This concern is central to the broader debate about whether the protocol should impose stricter data controls to preserve accessibility and resilience, or whether it should emphasize openness and flexibility even at the cost of increased on-chain data load.

The debate has also elicited notable opinions within the community. Critics such as Bitcoin advocate and educator Matthew Kratter have warned that unbounded data injection could threaten Bitcoin's decentralization by imposing greater hardware and bandwidth burdens. Conversely, Bitcoin Core contributor Jameson Lopp has argued that data filters and limits may not be an effective antidote to spam and that more stringent data restrictions could hinder legitimate, data-heavy use cases. The arc of this discussion illustrates how changes to protocol rules-whether through a temporary soft fork like BIP-110 or a core upgrade-reverberate through node operators, miners, and developers alike.

The backdrop to these technical debates is a network that remains decentralized at its core but faces practical pressures as technology, storage costs, and participation thresholds shift. While consumer-grade hardware has historically sufficed for many nodes, the evolution of data handling policies could tilt that balance. It is this tension-between preserving an inclusive, low-barrier-to-entry network and managing the resource demands of a growing blockchain-that keeps BIP-110 and similar proposals at the center of ongoing discussions within the ecosystem.

As the community weighs short-term fixes against longer-term design choices, the path forward remains uncertain. The one-year horizon for BIP-110 can serve as a proving ground to assess whether data restrictions achieve their stated goals without unduly restricting legitimate use. The outcome will influence not only node economics but also how developers, miners, and users perceive the trade-offs between scalability, security, and verifiability on the Bitcoin network.

The shift in data handling policies also raises questions about how future upgrades might be staged to minimize disruption while preserving core principles of censorship resistance and open access. Supporters of more stringent controls frequently argue that such measures help deter spam and prevent excessive on-chain data growth, which could otherwise discourage new participants from running nodes. Opponents, however, emphasize that any expansion of centralization risk-through higher hardware and operational costs-undermines the decentralized ethos that underpins Bitcoin's value proposition.



Monitoring node-count changes as BIP-110 deployment progresses and whether more implementations align with the soft-fork's parameters.

Assessing whether the one-year term prompts a broader governance discussion about long-term data restrictions or alternative mitigation strategies.

Watching for any updates in the GitHub page for BIP-110 that could shape the final terms, extensions, or adjustments to the data caps.

Tracking community responses to the ongoing debate around OP_RETURN and arbitrary data limits, including any additional market or developer commentary. Reviewing any activity on Bip-110 or related documentation that could influence the timeline or deployment approach.



The Bitcoin Portal's node-count data and identification of Bitcoin Knots as the primary implementation for BIP-110.

The GitHub page detailing BIP-110's terms, including the one-year deployment window and potential extensions.

The original discussions surrounding the removal of the 83-byte OP_RETURN limit in Bitcoin Core v30 (Oct 2025).

Technical discussions and community commentary on the OP_RETURN data-cap debate, including perspectives from noted developers. Historical context on the OP_RETURN controversy and its links to broader debates about spam versus data transparency on-chain.

The BIP-110 thread illuminates a core challenge in blockchain design: how to balance a decentralized network's accessibility with practical limits on data growth. While a soft fork like BIP-110 could temporarily constrain data to gain clarity on network behavior, it also tests the willingness of node operators to adapt to stricter rules or to opt for alternative software implementations. The outcomes-whether the one-year window proves effective at reducing spam, or whether the community chooses to revert to looser data parameters-will inform how future updates are approached and communicated to users.



Key milestones and any activation dates associated with BIP-110's rollout.

Community feedback and governance decisions as the one-year term approaches its end. Any new research or testing results on SPAM mitigation vs. data bloat in live networks.

