Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariff If It Makes Trade Deal With China

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Canada that if it concludes a trade deal with China, he will impose a 100 per cent tariff on all goods coming over the border.

If Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 per cent Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," he said.

