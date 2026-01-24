Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariff If It Makes Trade Deal With China

Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariff If It Makes Trade Deal With China


2026-01-24 02:21:08
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Canada that if it concludes a trade deal with China, he will impose a 100 per cent tariff on all goods coming over the border.

If Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Recommended For You 3 killed in shooting at Australia lakeside town, gunman at large

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 per cent Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN24012026000049011007ID1110645211



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search