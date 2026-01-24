Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariff If It Makes Trade Deal With China
US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Canada that if it concludes a trade deal with China, he will impose a 100 per cent tariff on all goods coming over the border.
If Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 per cent Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," he said.
