Doha Second Least Traffic Congested Capital In Gulf Region: Numbeo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's capital city Doha ranked among the lowest traffic congested cities in the Gulf region and West Asia, registering a 135.1 in West Asia's "Traffic Index by City 2026."

According to the online database Numbeo which specialises in quality of life metrics, Doha ranked second to Oman's capital Muscat when it came to the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) capital cities with the least traffic congestion.

The UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, Bahrain's capital Al Manama, Kuwait's capital Kuwait City, and Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh followed respectively.

Qatar as a nation also ranked second to Oman in the GCC region in Numbeo's "Western Asia: Traffic Index by Country 2026."

The low congestion rate comes as a product of Qatar's national development strategy, which prioritises a high quality of life by benefiting from Qatar's advanced transportation infrastructure by increasing utilisation and efficiency and accelerating the transition to more sustainable mobility options.

Under this strategy, Qatar achieved 73% electrification in its public bus fleet in the first quarter of 2024 and the plan is on track to reach 100% electrification of public bus fleet by 2030.

Qatar Rail's commitment to providing the highest level of service to the network's customers also helped register a high overall customer satisfaction rate with Doha Metro, where services scored 99.66% in 2024.

The Metro service performance also recorded 99.85% for regularity, 99.66% for punctuality, and 99.90% for availability.