More Than 80% Of Belarusian Enterprises Are Involved In Fulfilling Russian Defense Orders - Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to him, Belarus remains Russia's main and only ally in the West. It continues to act as Russia's rear, supplying shells, unmanned systems, and repairing Russian military equipment.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Belarusian military-industrial complex has been integrated into the Russian one. More than 80% of Belarusian enterprises are involved in fulfilling Russia's state defense order and the Russian State Armament Program for 2025-2034. The territory of Belarus is actively used to supply technologies and products to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises to circumvent sanctions," he said.

According to Luhovskyi, Belarusian enterprises repair armored and rocket-artillery weapons, communications equipment, automated control systems, and aviation equipment.

Russian special envoy tries to interest West and China in Russian energy resources - Luhovskyi

As reported by Ukrinform, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that Western sanctions against the government of self-proclaimed Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko are effective and that partners need to increase sanctions pressure on the regime in Minsk, as this also reduces Russia's ability to continue the war against Ukraine.

The photo is provided by the Foreign Intelligence Service.