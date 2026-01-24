A Statement By H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar Chancellor Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University On The Occasion Of The International Day Of Education

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “Throughout history, education has been the most profound pillar in the development of nations and societies. Today, its significance is further amplified with the rapid acceleration of digital transformation and the growing role of artificial intelligence, positioning education as the true force that determines nations' readiness for the future and their ability to transform knowledge into sustainable developmental impact.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai-may God protect him-Dubai has firmly established itself as a global model in leveraging education as a strategic driver for comprehensive development and sustainable progress. With the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and the University's President, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University continues to fulfil its national role in developing a smart and flexible education ecosystem built on innovation and rooted in a culture of lifelong learning.

In this context, we remain committed to empowering learners with future-ready knowledge and skills, strengthening their ability to keep pace with rapid global transformations. Through this commitment, we support Dubai's Economic Agenda, reinforce the UAE's knowledge-based economy, and further cement education as a driving force for human progress at the global level.”