Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Biting Cold, Dense Fog And Travel Delays Alert Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi will experience the effects of cold, fog, and a cold wave. Read the full details here on how much fog there will be in the morning, how much relief the day will bring, and what the impact on travel will be

On the morning of Jan 24, 2026, Delhi-NCR will feel a distinct chill. The day starts with light to moderate fog, reducing visibility to 500m. Temps will be 8-10°C. Be cautious.

Light afternoon sun might offer some relief, but the chill will persist. Max temps could hit 20-22°C with 10-15 km/h winds. High humidity will make the cold feel more biting.

A yellow alert is in effect for North India's ongoing cold wave. It'll be colder than usual, but not dangerous. No rain is forecast, but nights will be shivery. Similar weather in Noida.

Fog may cause train and flight delays. Early travelers should check for updates. Use fog lights, avoid speeding, and maintain a safe distance on roads to prevent accidents.

Cold and fog can worsen coughs and allergies. Kids and elderly should stay indoors. Wear warm clothes, take steam, and eat vitamin C. Wear a mask if air quality is poor. Check IMD app.