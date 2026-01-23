Cooler Weather Draws Residents To Inland Sea For Outdoor Adventures, Team Building

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As cooler winter temperatures settle across Qatar, residents are venturing beyond the city to explore the Inland Sea, with Sealine trips rising as companies and community groups seek fresh outdoor alternatives to cafés and gatherings.

The seasonal drop in temperatures has transformed the desert landscape into an inviting destination, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the dunes and along the shores of Khor Al Adaid, a Unesco-recognised natural reserve where sand dunes meet the sea.





“Winter is when the Inland Sea truly comes alive. During summer, the heat limits activity, but now people are eager to be outdoors. We, as office employees, look for something different from indoor gatherings,” Filipino expatriate Jam T, who was with her colleagues yesterday at Sealine, told 'Gulf Times'.

Instead of meeting over coffee or dinner, many groups are opting for day trips or overnight desert camps that combine dune bashing, sandboarding, beach walks, and shared meals by the sea. Groups of campers say the experience encourages interaction, teamwork, and relaxation in a natural setting.

“Being out in the desert changes how people connect. When colleagues navigate dunes together or sit around a campfire, conversations flow more naturally. It's a very different dynamic compared to sitting in a restaurant,” she pointed out.

Several expatriate community organisations have also embraced the trend, organising weekend trips that bring families and friends together. For many residents, especially newcomers, the Inland Sea offers a chance to experience a side of Qatar they have only seen in photographs.

“This is my first time coming here, and it's amazing,” said an Indian expatriate, who joined a community-organised trip from Doha.“I've lived in Qatar for two years but never visited the Inland Sea. The weather makes it perfect, and the view of the dunes meeting the sea is something you don't forget.”

First-time visitors Mark J, a participant in a corporate team-building trip, are often surprised by the scale and serenity of the area, saying:“I didn't expect it to be so peaceful. After a busy workweek, being here helps you reset. It also helps colleagues bond outside the office.”

Tour operators note that demand is particularly strong for beginner-friendly trips, as many residents are exploring desert activities for the first time. Safety briefings, guided drives, and structured itineraries are helping to make the experience accessible to newcomers.

“We always have a mix of experienced desert drivers and first timers. The key is planning and safety. Once people feel secure, they relax and enjoy the adventure,” said a tour operator staff.

The cooler weather also encouraged families to bring children along, turning the Inland Sea into a weekend getaway. Picnics, barbecues, and simple beach activities are becoming common sights, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.

Many residents who frequent the place say the appeal lies in the balance between adventure and tranquility.“You can be active or just sit and enjoy the view. It's a reminder that Qatar has beautiful natural spaces beyond the city,” says Ferge, a long-time Filipino expatriate.