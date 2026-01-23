Using DIY Lash Extensions? UAE Experts Say 'Not Worth The Risk' Amid Rise In Eye Issues

For many, eyelash extensions are a quick way to achieve fuller, more glamorous lashes. But for Sri Lankan expat Tania Rodrigo, a routine salon appointment five months ago turned into a lingering eye infection that has left her cautious about the beauty trend.

"The eyelash extension left my eye red and with a burning sensation," recalled the 28-year-old, who works as a manager at a nursery in Dubai. The discomfort persisted for three to four days.

It wasn't her first reaction to extensions, but it was, by far, the worst.“Once before, my eye turned red, but it went away quickly. This time, it burned so badly that I had to use eye drops just to get it back to normal.”

Medical professionals say her experience is not uncommon. "There is an increase in the number of patients reporting to us due to complications from lash extensions," said Dr Nikulaa Parachuri, specialist in Ophthalmology & Retinal Surgery, Aster Hospital Qusais.

Common problems, she explained, include complications such as blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelid margin), dry eyes, loss of eyelashes, conjunctivitis, and keratitis. "Patients can also experience allergic or toxic reactions to the adhesives used for the lash extensions," she added.

At-home lash kits

While salon appointments for lash extensions can cost anywhere from Dh200 to Dh500, at-home kits are easily available online for as little as Dh30. The convenience, however, may be adding to the increasing number of cases doctors are seeing.

Sadia, a 31-year-old Moroccan expat (who didn't wish to share her full name), learned this firsthand after ordering an at-home lash extension kit online in an attempt to save money. Instead, she ended up spending more on treatment after developing severe redness and itching. She said that she initially used eye drops to soothe the redness and itching, but when the symptoms didn't improve after several days, she sought medical help.

“I got scared and decided to have it checked,” she said. Since then, she gets extensions done only by professionals - and far less frequently.

“Now, I'm just curling my eyelashes and using mascara,” she said.“If I have an event or vacation, then I book an eyelash appointment because having them ready saves me a lot of time.”

Eyelash technician Olga V. noted that cases like Sadia's are far from rare. "At least a few clients come in every week with issues caused by at-home lash extensions," she said.

"People often underestimate how delicate the eye area is. DIY lash extensions may look easy online but, without proper training, you can seriously damage your eyes. One wrong placement or contaminated tool is enough to cause an infection or allergic reaction," she added.

“I understand wanting to save money, but DIY lashes aren't worth the risk. Your eyes are too important - leave the extensions to trained professionals," the 26-year-old Ukrainian warned.

Risky practices

According to both Olga and Nikulaa, the techniques used to apply these lashes can determine whether a client ends up with beautiful eyes or a painful injury. Heavy extensions, multiple layers of lashes, unsterile tools, and glue placed too close to the lid margin are among the most hazardous practices.

The type of adhesive matters, too.“Formaldehyde-based glues can cause severe allergic reactions,” Dr Nikulaa said, adding that methyl and ethyl cyanoacrylate–based glues pose the highest irritation risk.

The rise of at-home lash kits has only amplified the problem. While many people turn to them as a cheaper alternative, they unknowingly expose themselves to greater risks.“Social media has contributed massively to this trend,” Nikulaa noted.“More people are trying extensions, but fewer understand the dangers. The biggest issue isn't just the numbers - it's the lack of awareness.”

Warning signs to watch out for

Recognising early symptoms of infections is critical, yet many lash users miss the warning signs. Nikulaa explained that symptoms such as eyelid redness, swelling, and itching often point to contact dermatitis triggered by lash glue. Burning and excessive tearing may signal an injury to the ocular surface, while crusting or discharge are classic signs of infection.

Allergic or toxic reactions to adhesives can escalate quickly if untreated.“The most severe are corneal infections leading to ulcers and scarring, which can cause blindness,” she warned.“Repeated irritation can also cause eyelid scarring.”

Lash loss is another red flag.“Gaps in the lashes or noticeable lash shedding can happen when extensions pull on the natural lashes,” she explained.“If people continue using extensions when this happens, it can lead to permanent follicle damage.”

Safer alternatives

When it comes to safer alternatives, Olga said options exist, but none are entirely risk-free. Magnetic lashes, for example, eliminate glue-related reactions but still require careful and limited use.

Nikulaa echoed this, saying“They're safer than glued extensions, but even magnetic lashes shouldn't be used casually,” she advised.“For many people, the best approach is simply reducing how often they use any of these products.”

According to Nikulaa, certain groups are far more vulnerable to complications than others. "Lash extensions can worsen symptoms for people with existing dry eye disease, and those with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGDC) - where the oil glands in the eyelids are clogged or under-functioning. People with chronic allergies, sensitive skin, or recent eye surgery also face higher risks."

Individuals who are immunocompromised or diabetic require extra caution, too. Even where you live matters.“Those in dusty, humid, or polluted environments tend to experience significantly more irritation and infections," she explained.

What's really inside the glue?

Many lash injuries originate from the adhesive. When asked how consumers can tell whether the lash products they're using contain harmful ingredients, Nikulaa explained that the problem often starts with poor regulation.“Unfortunately, many lash adhesives and cosmetic products are poorly regulated,” she said.

She said people should pay close attention to the adhesive's formula, prioritising "low-formaldehyde cyanoacrylate, medical-grade blends, and latex- and fragrance-free products". On the other hand, she noted that glues containing high levels of formaldehyde and methacrylates pose significant risks, often triggering allergic reactions, swelling, and even conjunctivitis. She also warned that carbon black in cheap formulations can irritate and cause pigmentation staining.

According to her, the warning signs are usually there: a strong chemical smell, burning sensation during application, redness or tearing that lingers for hours, or stickiness and crusting along the lash line.

"You can ask the salon to show the adhesive bottle and its SDS (Safety Data Sheet)," she noted. "Reputable places will happily do this."

When salons claim complications are 'normal'

Despite clear risks, some users say their salons downplay infections or irritation by calling them“normal.” Nikulaa, however, is clear:“No, it is not normal. It is common - but that doesn't make it acceptable.”

She explained that issues such as blepharitis (inflamed lash line from debris or poor hygiene), allergic contact dermatitis, chemical and bacterial conjunctivitis, meibomian gland dysfunction from blocked glands, and even corneal abrasions can happen even in reputable salons - but they should be preventable with proper hygiene, correct technique, and good aftercare.

“When a salon says infections are normal, that's a red flag. It usually means they're reusing tools, not disinfecting properly, using expired or low-quality adhesives, or failing to guide clients on cleaning (aftercare).”

Nikulaa noted she sees lash-related problems frequently, often several times a week. Typical cases include allergic reactions to glue, blepharitis from poor cleaning, styes, chalazions, conjunctivitis, and injuries caused by misapplied extensions scratching the eye. The worst case she encountered involved a patient who developed "permanent eyelid scarring and permanent lash loss (after repeated irritation and improper application)."

Identifying a trustworthy salon

So how can clients identify a trustworthy salon? According to Nikulaa, the best technicians follow strict hygiene protocols, "use fresh medical-grade adhesive, disinfect tools thoroughly between clients, and rely on single-use items like eye pads and mascara wands, and microbrushes".

She noted that they also "perform patch tests, keep their workstations clean, store products properly, and apply lashes at the correct distance - about one to two millimetres away from the skin".

She noted that good salons also encourage lash-line cleaning and work with proper lighting and magnification tools to ensure precise, safe application.