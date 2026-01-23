Fashion Friday At Meydan: Dubai World Cup And Kentucky Derby Dreams Unfold

The road to two of racing's most coveted prizes, the Dubai World Cup (G1) and the Kentucky Derby (G1), burst into vivid life on Friday night as Meydan staged a Fashion Friday meeting of rare depth, drama and major consequence.

One of three cornerstone fixtures leading into the 20th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup, the nine-race card, sponsored in full by Pillar Partner Longines, sent clear signals across the global racing map.

Nine Group races and no hiding places. This was a meeting that elevated the Dubai Racing Carnival's reputation as one of the most influential winter racing stages in the world, and it was dominated, emphatically, by former UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar, who left Meydan with four Group victories and the night's defining performance.

The night's spotlight fell on the G1 Al Maktoum Challenge, a major dirt rehearsal for the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 28, and a race that triggered syndicate dreams.

Imperial Emperor, a six-year-old gelding who has thrived since joining Seemar's Zabeel Stables yard, stamped himself a serious Dubai World Cup contender with a powerful, authoritative victory under veteran jockey Richard Mullen.

Tracking the pace set by Masmak, Imperial Emperor surged to the front at the 600-metre marker and never looked back, holding off the fast-finishing Qatari raider Tumbarumba, ridden by James Doyle, by one and a half lengths, with British hope, Heart Of Hono, riden by Saffie Osborne, running on for third after trailing for most of the 1800 metre dirt contest.

Once trained by Godolphin, Imperial Emperor was sold for AED 300,000 at the Racing in Dubai Sale in March 2024 and purchased by British syndicate Deva Racing, a Worcester-based ownership group whose belief is now being richly rewarded.

“I'm ecstatic! Actually, I don't know how I'm feeling, what a horse!” said Ryan Tongue, Director of Deva Racing.“This syndicate is Dubai, we love Dubai, and to have another chance in the Dubai World Cup is a dream.

“I turned down the Saudi Cup invitation, which was a big thing, but we want to try and win the Dubai World Cup,” added Tongue of his pride and joy, who finished last of 11 in last season's Dubai World Cup won by Qatar-owner Wathan Racing's Hit Show.

For Mullen, returning to the top level after a 2023 serious injury he suffered at Saratoga Racecourse in the United States, the performance carried its own meaning.

“He's very straightforward and travelled like a dream. Tadhg beat me in the race last year. I'm just keeping the saddle warm. It's his horse, but if he doesn't mind handing him to me again, I won't mind!”

Seemar's influence stretched well beyond World Cup ambitions. Earlier, he unleashed another major headline act with Six Speed, who dominated the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas Presented by Longines, a race that now sits firmly on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, awarding qualifying points for the first time.

The Not This Time colt, recently acquired by US-based owners Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, made all to score by five lengths under French ace Mickael Barzalona, collecting 20 Derby points and igniting dreams of Churchill Downs.

“We didn't know if he would get the distance, but the good ones have speed and stamina, and I would like to believe he's one of them,” said Seemar.“He's every trainer and jockey's dream.

“The new owners are based in the US, and they probably bought him with an eye to Kentucky, so it's great when someone has that much faith in us.”

Seemar completed a remarkable four-timer with wins from Mendelssohn Bay in the G3 Firebreak Stakes and Drew's Gold in the G3 Al Shindagha Sprint, owned by RRR syndicate, that underlined the strength of modern ownership models at Meydan.

Buick claims riding treble

Elsewhere, Godolphin's retained rider William Buick stole the riding honours with a brilliant treble, headlined by Opera Ballo's devastating victory in the G1 Jebel Hatta.

“He's an exciting horse going forward, and now we have the Dubai Turf (G1) invitation,” said trainer Charlie Appleby.

“Opera Ballo is an exciting horse going forward,” said trainer Charlie Appleby.“He does not take a lot of training, although in the mornings, he is a different character. You would have a job to light him up, whereas at the races, he gets his game head on.

“I am delighted for him to get a G1. We saw his sire Ghaiyyath put up some big performances around here, and for him to be a son of Ghaiyyath is very special.”

Buick later doubled up in the G2 Blue Point Sprint aboard Cover Up, while notable victories also came for Michael Costa's Elnajmm in the G2 Al Fahidi Fort, and Muraad in the G2 Purebred Arabians' Al Maktoum Challenge R2.

As the dust settled on Fashion Friday, racing fans were left to reflect on a night that reaffirmed Dubai's standing at the centre of elite international racing.