10 Things You Should Trash Instead Of Donate

MENAFN - Clever Dude) You might think that you are contributing something good by donating your unwanted items. Sometimes, you might even get a tax write-off for them. Unfortunately, charities spend millions each year disposing of unusable donations. Your intentions might be good, but donating any of these 10 things is more harmful than you might realize. So, toss them instead.

1. Broken Electronics

If it doesn't turn on, it doesn't belong in a donation box. Thrift stores don't have the time or resources to test and repair broken gadgets. Donating a busted DVD player or a TV with a cracked screen just shifts the burden onto someone else. Worse, it could end up in a landfill anyway after wasting time and space on the shelf. Recycle electronics responsibly or take them to an e-waste facility instead.

2. Stained or Torn Clothing

That shirt with the coffee stain or the jeans with a ripped crotch? Trash it. While some donation centers do recycle textiles, most are overwhelmed with unusable clothing. Volunteers have to sort through piles of damaged garments, which slows down the process and costs money. If you wouldn't wear it in public, don't expect someone else to. When in doubt, toss it or repurpose it as a cleaning rag.

3. Used Undergarments

This one should be obvious, but it still happens. Used underwear, bras, and socks (even if washed) are not acceptable donations. Most charities won't resell them for hygiene reasons, and they'll go straight into the trash. If they're brand new with tags, that's a different story. Otherwise, keep your delicates out of the donation pile.

4. Expired Food

Food pantries are grateful for donations, but only if the items are safe to eat. Expired cans, stale cereal, and dented containers with broken seals are a liability. Donating old food might seem better than wasting it, but it can actually put people's health at risk. Always check expiration dates and packaging integrity before donating. If it's past its prime, it belongs in the trash.

5. Mattresses and Box Springs

Most donation centers won't accept mattresses due to health and safety concerns. Bed bugs, mold, and bodily fluids are just a few of the risks involved. Even if your mattress looks clean, it's nearly impossible to verify its condition. Plus, transporting and storing bulky items is a logistical nightmare for charities. If your mattress is no longer usable, schedule a bulk pickup or take it to a landfill.

6. Old Pillows

Pillows absorb sweat, skin cells, and allergens over time, making them a breeding ground for bacteria. That's why most donation centers won't accept them, even if they look fine. Unlike blankets or sheets, pillows can't be easily sanitized. If your pillow is more than a couple of years old or has lost its shape, it's time to toss it. Consider repurposing it for pet bedding before throwing it out.

7. Recalled Items

If a product has been recalled for safety reasons, it should never be donated. This includes cribs, car seats, toys, and electronics that pose fire or choking hazards. Donating recalled items puts others at risk and could even lead to legal trouble for the charity. Always check the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC ) website if you're unsure. When in doubt, dispose of it properly.

8. Used Makeup and Toiletries

Half-used lipstick or a bottle of shampoo with a broken seal might seem harmless, but they're a no-go for donations. Personal care items can harbor bacteria, especially if they've been opened. Most shelters and charities only accept new, unopened hygiene products. If it's been in your bathroom cabinet for a while, it's probably better off in the trash. When donating, think sealed, sanitary, and safe.

9. VHS Tapes and Cassette Players

Unless you're donating to a vintage collector, most thrift stores don't want your old media. VHS tapes, cassette players, and even DVDs are rapidly becoming obsolete. They take up shelf space and rarely sell, which means they often end up in the dumpster anyway. If you're holding onto them for nostalgia, digitize what you want to keep and toss the rest. It's time to let go of outdated tech.

10. Damaged Furniture

That wobbly chair or dresser with missing drawers might seem like a fixer-upper, but most donation centers aren't equipped for repairs. Donating damaged furniture creates more work for staff and volunteers. It also poses a safety risk to shoppers who might not realize the item is unstable. If it's not sturdy, clean, and functional, it's not donation-worthy. Break it down and dispose of it responsibly.

Donating Should Help

The goal of donating is to help others, not pass off your trash. When you give items that are broken, expired, or unsanitary, you're creating more problems than solutions. Charities spend valuable time and money sorting and discarding unusable donations. By being more mindful about what you give, you ensure your generosity actually makes a difference. When in doubt, ask yourself: would I want to receive this?

Have you ever seen something in a donation bin that made you cringe? What do you think people should stop donating? Let's talk in the comments.