Meet Emirati Photographer Turning Sharjah Roundabout Into 'Fashion Car' Runway

For Muhammad Al Mazmi, a 35-year-old photographer from Sharjah, what began as a simple family photoshoo has grown into a full-blown community phenomenon.

A casual session with his brothers and their cars at a roundabout in Al Jada has transformed the spot into a bustling unofficial runway for the UAE's car enthusiasts, all all seeking that perfect shot from the man they now call“the photographer of Al Jada.”

Al Mazmi's love for photography, however, began long before engines and exhaust fumes became the backdrop to his work. His passion was ignited in his childhood, rooted in a fascination with preserving memories.

“I started photography when I was very young,” he said.“I loved looking at old albums and the idea of freezing a moment in time. My father first let me try a camera when I was seven, and since then, I have been in love with documenting and preserving feelings before the memory itself fades.”

This early fascination evolved into a serious pursuit, and he purchased his first professional camera in 2008. Since then, Al Mazmi has built a diverse portfolio, refusing to be confined to a single genre.“I love all types of photography,” he says.“Portraits, nature, street life, birds, cars, and even weddings and events. Each has its own beauty.”

'Started as a coincidence'

The transition into his now-famous brand of automotive photography was entirely unplanned.“It all started as a coincidence about a year ago,” Al Mazmi explains.“I was going to Al Jada to take pictures of my brothers and their cars. I was surprised when many other people started asking me to photograph them as well.”

Initially, he didn't think much of it, but everything changed when he shared a video of his work on TikTok. The response was immediate and overwhelming.“I got a huge reaction,” he says.“People started calling me 'the photographer of Al Jada,' and from that day on, I've been photographing there.”

The community that has sprung up around his work is a source of great satisfaction for him.“The reception is great and the interaction is beautiful,” he noted.

Car enthusiasts now follow him on Snapchat to keep up with his schedule, which he bases on their requests.“I create a schedule based on the requests I receive and where the audience wants me to be,” he said.

Even in public setting, Al Mazmi maintains strict ethical standards and is careful to respect the privacy of those he photographs.“To protect privacy, I don't shoot randomly,” he said.“I only photograph someone if they ask, or if we have coordinated through social media." This ethical approach allows him to not only capture striking images of cars but also the personal stories behind them.

One of his most memorable shots, he recalled, is "a picture of two people exchanging a traditional Emirati nose touch in their car". It's a powerful example of his ability to see beyond the machine and capture the human element at the heart of the car culture.

Looking to the future, Al Mazmi is committed to continuing his work at the roundabout. He sees it as a natural extension of his lifelong passion for photography.“Yes, I want to continue with this type of photography,” he said.

For him, the core purpose of his art remains the same, regardless of the subject.“The direction in photography is always the same - documenting feelings so we can return to them.”