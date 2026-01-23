Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Warm Days, Cool Nights Ahead Check Forecast

Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Why will it feel warm in Kanpur in mid-January? Find out how much the temperature will rise, day-night weather, and health-related info here

On Jan 24, 2026, Kanpur's weather will be a bit warmer than usual. The cold wave in North India is weakening, and its effect will be clear in Kanpur. It'll be sunny all day, but nights will feel a bit chilly.

The weather department predicts a max temp of around 30°C on Jan 24, which is high for January. The minimum will be about 17°C. The sky will be clear with no rain or fog. A pleasant day is expected.

Usually, Kanpur's January max temp is 23-24°C and min is 10°C. This year it's much higher, meaning winter is fading fast. Expect sun from Jan 23-25, with clouds around the 28th. This change will be noticeable.

The sunny and clear weather makes it a great time for travelers. It's easy to go out during the day. However, it can get chilly at night, so pack a light jacket if you're traveling late.

Strong sun can cause dehydration, so drink lots of water and wear light clothes. Those with allergies or breathing issues should wear a mask due to poor air quality. Protect kids and the elderly from the night chill.