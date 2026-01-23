Gurugram Weather LATEST Update: Temperature FALLS After Rain Check Forecast

Gurugram Weather LATEST Update: On January 24, 2026, Gurugram will face dense fog and severe cold. Find out how much sun you'll get during the day, how cold it will be at night, and the trend for the coming days in this full report

After rain in Haryana on Jan 23, 2026, temps are dropping. Gurugram will feel the chill with dense morning fog, cutting visibility to 50m. The low will be around 9°C, making for a bitter cold. Commuters may need to leave for work early.

There's a chance of light sun in the afternoon, which might make it feel comfy for a bit. But, cold winds mean no full relief. The max temp could hit 22-23°C. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 km/h will keep it chilly. Humidity at 70-80% will make mornings and evenings feel extra cold.

Usually, the cold eases after Makar Sankranti, but not this time. Experts say dry weather and fog will persist in the NCR from Jan 23-25. On Jan 24, the low could be 9-10°C and the high 22-23°C. Signs point to the cold getting worse.

Recent trends show temps could drop more between Jan 26-28. Daytime temp might be 20°C and nighttime low could hit 8°C. Cold winds and fog will make it tough to go out. People will need to take full precautions against the cold.

Dense fog can affect traffic, trains, and flights. Drive slowly and use fog lights. It's best to keep kids and the elderly indoors. If pollution rises, use a mask for breathing issues. Wear warm clothes and eat hot food to stay warm.