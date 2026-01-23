Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Change In The Next 24 Hours Check Forecast

Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: On January 24, 2026, winter in Ranchi will be in its final phase. Read the full report here to know how chilly the morning will be, how much sun you'll get during the day, and what the air quality will be like

On Jan 24, 2026, Ranchi's weather will be dry as winter enters its final stage. The chill will be felt in the morning and at night. Min temps are expected to be 8-10°C, with day temps rising to 22-24°C. The cold is slowly fading but won't be gone completely.

Mornings in Ranchi will have light fog and a biting chill. As the day goes on, sunshine will improve the weather. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 km/h will keep it feeling cold. No rain is expected, and humidity will be around 50-60%.

In recent days, temps in Ranchi and nearby areas dropped to 6-9°C, especially in places like McCluskieganj and Kanke. On Jan 24, temps will rise slightly, but a yellow alert may remain. Dew on the grass in the morning will be common.

Ranchi's Air Quality Index has mostly been in the moderate category in January. On Jan 24, the AQI is expected to be between 130-150. Due to increased PM2.5 and PM10 levels, the air isn't completely clean, but it's slowly improving.

Cold winds can increase issues like colds and coughs. It's essential to wear warm clothes in the morning and evening. People with respiratory issues should wear masks and spend some time in the sun. Be cautious while driving due to fog.