The Bahamas Cheers University Of Miami Hurricanes' Inspiring National Championship Run As Official Destination Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nassau, The Bahamas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is thrilled to highlight its enduring alliance with the University of Miami Hurricanes as their official destination partner, honoring the team's exceptional performance throughout the 2025-2026 college football season.

The Islands of The Bahamas extend sincere commendations to the Miami Hurricanes for their valiant effort in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Though the outcome fell short of the title, the team's spirited performance throughout the playoffs, including their impressive semifinal triumph, exemplifies their unyielding commitment and prowess on the field. As the official destination partner, The Bahamas stands out in solidarity with the Hurricanes during this defining chapter, reflecting the shared values of resilience and passion that connect the team to our enchanting islands. This remarkable run reinforces the program's revival and aligns beautifully with The Bahamas' 'Sports in Paradise' initiative, positioning our destination as a top choice for athletic competitions, fan engagements, and idyllic retreats.

“ The Miami Hurricanes' captivating path to the national stage mirrors the enduring strength and vibrancy that characterize our islands and their storied program,” stated the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation.“As official destination partner, we are honored to support this significant achievement in collegiate athletics. This collaboration not only strengthens cultural and economic ties but also positions The Bahamas as an accessible, world-class extension of the excitement – inviting fans to experience our islands' unparalleled beauty, hospitality, and opportunities for meaningful engagement.”

“This championship-level pursuit by the Hurricanes vividly illustrates the dynamic fusion of sport, culture, and leisure that awaits travelers in The Bahamas,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.“Through our partnership with the University of Miami Athletics, we continue to demonstrate how shared passions can inspire exploration and create enduring connections. We look forward to welcoming 'Canes supporters to our shores for exceptional experiences – from pristine beaches and premier accommodations to immersive cultural activities – that reinforce The Bahamas as the ultime paradise for relaxation and renewal.”

“We are grateful to The Bahamas for their continued support of Miami Hurricanes Football during the 2025–26 season,” said Chris Maragno, Senior Vice President of Hurricanes Global Partnerships.“This is an exciting time for our program, and we are proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for our fans.”

For more information about The Bahamas' partnership with the University of Miami Athletics and travel opportunities, please visit .

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 85 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit .

Attachment

The Islands of The Bahamas X Miami Hurricanes Athletics

CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism... Bahamas USA FINN Bahamas...