4 New Spider Species Discovered In Sharjah 2 Named In Tribute To UAE

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers have discovered four previously unknown spider species in Sharjah, highlighting UAE's rich and still largely unexplored biodiversity, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) announced.

The discovery was made across mountainous and valley ecosystems, with two species identified in Wadi Shees, one in Wadi Al Helo, and another in Masafi. The findings underscore the ecological importance of these habitats, which continue to yield new scientific insights.

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The research was conducted by a team at the Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum, led by Mostafa Sharaf, Professor of Entomology at EPAA. The team included researchers Maryam Al Qaydi, Meera Al Tunaiji, Latifa Sultan, and Latifa Rashid, under the supervision of Khafiya Al Ketbi, the museum's director.

Alongside the discovery of the new species, the team also recorded eight spider genera for the first time in the UAE, further reinforcing the country's status as a hotspot for biodiversity research.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), described the discovery as a milestone in advancing environmental science in the region. She emphasised that documenting new species is critical not only for academic purposes but also for strengthening conservation strategies and supporting sustainable natural resource management.

“Such discoveries deepen our understanding of ecological systems and contribute to more effective biodiversity protection policies,” she said, reaffirming EPAA's commitment to scientific research and international collaboration.

Two of the newly identified species were named to reflect national identity and geography, including Leptopilos hajarensis, named after the Hajar Mountains, and Prodidomus emiratus, in tribute to the UAE. The remaining species were named based on their unique physical characteristics.

The findings were published in the 1276th volume of the scientific journal ZooKeys as part of a global research collaboration involving scientists from the UAE, Russia, Finland, Hungary, and South Africa.

EPAA noted that the discovery forms part of ongoing biodiversity surveys, with the UAE's deserts, mountains, and valleys continuing to hold promising scientific potential, highlighting the need for sustained exploration and research.

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