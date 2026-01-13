Global Chip Revenue Touches $793 Billion In 2025 Led By AI Semiconductors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The global semiconductor revenue reached $793 billion globally in 2025, marking an increase of 21 per cent year‐on‐year, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from tech research company Gartner said that AI semiconductors - including processors, high‐bandwidth memory and networking components - drove the growth and accounted for nearly one‐third of total sales in 2025.

“This domination is set to rise as AI infrastructure spending is forecast to surpass $1.3 trillion in 2026,” said Rajeev Rajput, Sr. Principal Analyst at Gartner.

Nvidia strengthened its lead over Samsung by $53 billion in 2025, becoming the first vendor to cross $100 billion in semiconductor sales.

Samsung Electronics retained the second rank with about $73 billion in revenue, driven by memory (up 13 per cent), while SK Hynix rose to third spot with roughly $61 billion as demand for High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in AI servers surged, the report said.

Intel's market share eased to about 6 per cent, roughly half its 2021 level. The buildout of AI infrastructure is generating high demand for AI processors, HBM and networking chips.

In 2025, HBM represented 23 per cent of the DRAM market, surpassing $30 billion in sales while AI processors exceeded $200 billion in sales. The tech research firm forecasted that AI semiconductors could represent more than 50 per cent of total semiconductor sales by 2029.

A recent report highlighted rapid expansion in electronics and semiconductors, with India's semiconductor demand projected to grow from $33 billion in 2022 to $117 billion by 2030.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will continue to emerge as investment magnets for technology firms and talent hubs, wherein semiconductor and advanced manufacturing projects are boosting local economies.

The government's Rs 7,280 crore scheme for Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) is expected to act as a force multiplier for India's broader semiconductor manufacturing ambitions by ensuring secure access to strategic materials.

