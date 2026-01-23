Zelensky Says He Reaches Agreement With Trump On Delivering Patriot Missiles To Ukraine
“I spoke with President Trump, and I received – I won't say how many – PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system,” Zelensky said.
The President added that his visit to Davos addressed both global issues and specific practical objectives.
"We talked about global matters, but we also resolved an issue that clearly reflects why I went there," Zelensky said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, during the activities of the Ukraine House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, three agreements aimed at restoration and reconstruction in various sectors of Ukraine's economy, including energy, were signed.
