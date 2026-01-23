Rajnath Singh Meets LK Advani, Wishes Veteran BJP Leader Good Health

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi, and wished him good health. Sharing glimpses from the visit, the Union Minister wrote on X, "Went to Advani ji's residence. I wish him good health and long life." Stalwart BJP leader LK Advani has had a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades.

Last year, on Advani's birth anniversary on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met him at his residence to convey birthday greetings and good wishes.

A Look at LK Advani's Political Journey

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

LK Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. In recognition of his contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March last year.

Over a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, Advani has been widely acknowledged for his steadfast principles and leadership.

Rajnath Singh on Sindh

In November 2025, Rajnath Singh remembered former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, and while referring to his quote, he said that the border can change and "who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again." Addressing the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan Program in the national capital, Rajnath Singh said, "This is Advani's (Lal Krishna Advani) quote. Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again." (ANI)

