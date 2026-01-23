PM Modi Slams DMK As 'Biggest Enemy' Of Culture Over Temple Lamp Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the DMK government for opposing the court's order allowing the Hindu community to light the lamp atop the hill at Thirupparankundram in Madurai, calling the party "the biggest enemy" of culture.

DMK 'Biggest Enemy of Tamil Nadu's Culture'

In a rally in Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, PM Modi said that the NDA had raised its voice for the devotees amid the row of Karthigai deepam. He said, "When a controversy erupted over Lord Murugan's deepam (lamp), our leaders raised their voice for the devotees. However, the DMK and its allies left no stone unturned for their vote bank. They even insulted the court. The DMK is the biggest enemy of Tamil Nadu's culture."

Court Order and Political Fallout

The state government failed to comply with an order passed by Justice Swaminathan, directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) located atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

Earlier this month, Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan had expressed strong displeasure over the failure of Madurai district authorities to file their response in a contempt of court case concerning the matter.

The issue has triggered strong political reactions. During the Winter Session of Parliament, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan over the order, while the NDA supported and sought implementation of the decision.

Attack Over Jallikattu Ban

Further slamming Congress and DMK for a ban on Jallikattu, the Prime Minister said, "The Congress and DMK governments disrespected your traditions by banning Jallikattu. In contrast, the NDA government honoured Tamil Nadu's heritage by facilitating a legal pathway for the practice of Jallikattu. The NDA government stands with you."

Jallikattu is a centuries-old sport of Tamil Nadu, observed on the third day of Pongal. The name is derived from two Tamil words - Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame it to retrieve the coins tied to its horns.

Participants in the sport try to hold onto the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull.

