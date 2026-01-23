HP CM Sukhu Orders Restoration On War Footing After Heavy Snowfall

CM Orders Urgent Restoration of Services

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday issued comprehensive directions to State Government officials to restore normalcy in various parts of Himachal Pradesh affected by heavy snowfall. Emphasising the need for urgent action, the Chief Minister asked officers to work on a war footing to restore essential services disrupted by snowfall.

Prioritising Roads, Power, and Supplies

He directed that roads leading to hospitals and emergency service institutions be cleared as a priority to ensure uninterrupted healthcare access, and that adequate manpower and heavy machinery be deployed to reopen blocked road networks at the earliest.

Sukhu also instructed officials to ensure the prompt restoration of power and water supply schemes in affected areas.

He asked all district administrations to remain alert and provide immediate assistance to people in need. The Department of Food and Civil Supplies and the State Civil Supplies Corporation have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of foodgrains and essential commodities in snowbound regions.

The Chief Minister further stressed strict compliance with safety guidelines issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

Snowfall a Boon for Farmers and Tourism

Noting the positive impact of the weather, Sukhu said the rain and snowfall have brought much-needed relief to farmers and orchardists, boosting the rural economy. He also welcomed tourists, stating that fresh snowfall is expected to give a fillip to tourism activities across the State.

Addressing Long-Term Climate Concerns

Highlighting long-term concerns, the Chief Minister referred to the impact of climate change on the environment and said the State Government has directed officials to conduct in-depth studies to incorporate necessary environmental conservation measures into future policies and development programmes for sustainable growth. (ANI)

