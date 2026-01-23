Taiwan Detects 23 Chinese Aircraft 17 Cross Taiwan Strait's Line

Heightened Chinese Military Activity on Friday

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected overall 23 sorties of Chinese aircraft alongwith other naval vessels as of Friday. Of the 23, 17 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1040hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Recent Drone Incursion Raises Concerns

Earlier in the day, the MND said that eleven sorties of PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up to 6 am (local time). In a statement, the MND said nine of the sorties crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), prompting the MND to monitor and respond to the situation. In a post on X, it said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on January 18, an incursion by a Chinese military drone near Taiwan-controlled islands raised renewed concerns over China's expanding pressure campaign in the South China Sea, with Taiwan warning that such actions threaten regional peace and stability. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, a Chinese surveillance drone entered the southwestern section of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the early hours of the morning and moved toward the Pratas Islands, also known as Dongsha, as reported by The Taipei Times. According to The Taipei Times, the ministry said the aircraft approached the islands shortly before dawn and briefly entered territorial airspace at an altitude beyond the effective reach of local air-defence systems. The garrison stationed on the islands was immediately instructed to raise alert levels and intensify aerial monitoring. After repeated warnings broadcast through international radio frequencies, the drone withdrew several minutes later. The ministry condemned the manoeuvre as reckless and provocative, stating that it violated international norms and further destabilised the region. (ANI)

