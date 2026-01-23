Chiranjeevi To Varun Tej: Do You Know The Age Difference Between Our Star Heroes And Their Wives?

Age differences between celebrity couples often spark curiosity and debate among fans. Here's a closer look at the age gap between popular star heroes and their wives, revealing some surprising facts.

Senior heroes like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna have age gaps with their wives ranging from 3 to 9 years, proving that love knows no age.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are a unique couple, as she is 4 years older. Meanwhile, Power Star Pawan Kalyan has a 9-year age gap with his wife, Anna Lezhneva.

Younger stars also have varied age gaps. NTR and Rana have 9 and 7-year gaps, while Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have 3-4 year gaps between their wives ages. Varun Tej is just 1 year older than his wife Lavanya Tripathi.