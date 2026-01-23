Meet Chuan Luo: Michael Kidger Memorial Scholarship Recipient For 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) Chuan Luo, student at the Wyant College of Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona is the 2025 recipient of the Michael Kidger Memorial Scholarship. During his master's studies at the Wyant College of Optical Sciences, Chuan Luo focused on advancing optical system design for LiDAR and augmented reality (AR) applications. The award was established to honor Michael John Kidger, a well-respected educator, design software developer and member of the optical science and engineering community.

We interviewed Chuan to learn how he became interested in optics, his current research projects, and his future goals.

Q: What does receiving the Kidger Scholarship award mean to you?

A: Receiving the Michael Kidger Scholarship really means a lot to me. It feels like a recognition of the path I've taken in optics, starting as an undergrad who knew almost nothing about the field, to now as a Ph.D. student defining my own research direction. Along the way, Dr. Kidger's Fundamental Optical Design textbook has basically been my go-to reference book. Whenever I got stuck with lens design or aberration questions, I'd open it and usually find the insight I needed to move forward.

It's also meaningful because I know some past recipients personally, and I've seen how they've built really strong careers, for example some becoming leaders in academia, others starting companies that are pushing optical technologies forward. Being counted among them makes me feel both honored and motivated.

So, for me, this award isn't just recognition of what I've done, it's also encouragement to keep going, to push the boundaries in optical sciences and engineering, and hopefully to contribute back to the community in the same way that Dr. Kidger and the past recipients have.

Q: How did you get interested in optics?

A: My fascination with optics, or more broadly with“light,” began when I first read Dune, where Paul Atreides observes holographic projectors that bring tactical lessons vividly to life. That fascination with“light” was amplified when I later saw Princess Leia's holographic image projected into the air in the Star Wars movie, which left me wondering how such illusions might one day become reality.

The moment that truly solidified my decision to research optics in college came during an undergraduate project in my research advisor Professor Yuzuru Takashima's lab. I worked on designing and building a“Ray Aberration Generator,” a simple setup using a plano-convex lens illuminated by an array of laser beams. Witnessing the tangible impact of manipulating light at the optical surface sparked my curiosity and solidified my commitment to optical engineering. The sight of those rays, converging and diverging in air, immediately recalled the holographic displays that controlled light in the science fiction stories and movies I admired. It was then that I knew I wanted to pursue research in the field of optics during my time in college.

Q: What are some accomplishments that you are proud of?

A: I sometimes feel hesitant to call my achievements“accomplishments,” especially when I compare myself to past Kidger Scholarship recipients who have already gained significant recognition in academia or industry. But on a personal level, what I am most proud of is the foundation I have built through my experiences in both academic research and industry practice. Over time, I have developed my own toolbox of skills in optical design, simulation, and system-level problem solving. This combination allows me to approach technical challenges in optical science with creativity and confidence, and I see it as a strong platform for making future contributions to the field.

Q: What are you doing now and what do you hope to do in the future?

A: My current research focuses on developing novel optical elements for display and imaging applications to address long-standing challenges in Augmented Reality (AR) optical systems. These include extremely low pupil-to-pupil efficiency, MTF degradation caused by fabrication-induced waveguide distortion, and display-off artifacts such as eye-glow, rainbow effects, vergence-accommodation conflict, as well as fundamental limitations in étendue conservation. AR displays are widely regarded as one of the most promising platforms for next-generation human–computer interaction, yet these challenges remain major barriers to making AR glasses as practical and ubiquitous as smartphones.

While it is difficult to predict my long-term trajectory over the next several decades, at least in the near term which is within the next five to ten years, I hope to continue exploring innovative engineering solutions that push the boundaries of optical design and manufacturing for AR display optics. My goal is to help overcome these limitations so that AR displays can move closer to becoming truly transformative, everyday technologies.

Q: What other hobbies or fun activities do you like to do in your spare time?

A: Before starting my Ph.D. journey, I worked as an optical engineer in Boulder, where I loved going skiing and hiking with my family. Both activities fully captured my attention and gave me a chance to step away from the pressures of work and study. Those outdoors moments not only helped me relax but also recharged me so I could return to my work and study with fresh energy.

Now that I'm in Tucson for my Ph.D., skiing is less accessible, and hiking is less practical in the hot climate. These days, I would like to spend my spare time cooking, reading, and working out at the gym. Each of these activities gives me a break from research while helping me stay balanced and energized.

Q: What would be your advice for students who are studying optics?

A: I'm still a student myself, so I don't pretend to have all the answers. But if I could share one piece of advice with students just starting out, whether in optics or any other field, it would be to follow the“KISS” principle: Keep It Simple, Student. Early on, I often tried to come up with solutions that I thought were clever or exciting, but they turned out to be overly complicated and not very useful. With time, I've learned that the simplest solution is often the most effective, and it's also the one most likely to succeed. This lesson applies not just in academic research, but also in industry.

We'd like to thank Chuan for taking the time for this interview and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.