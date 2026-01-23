Things You Should Never Buy Without Checking Store Flyers

Image source: shutterstock

In the age of digital shopping, the printed weekly circular is often treated as junk mail. However, throwing that flyer in the recycling bin unread is a financial mistake. The weekly ad is the roadmap to the store's“loss leaders”-items sold at or below cost to get you in the door. While you can buy milk and bread at the standard price without much guilt, there are specific categories of goods where the price difference between“regular retail” and“flyer sale” is so massive that paying full price is essentially throwing money away. Smart shoppers know that for these four categories, the flyer dictates the menu.

The Front-Page Protein Rule

Meat is the most expensive component of any meal, and it is also the most heavily discounted. The front page of the flyer almost always features a“hero” protein-perhaps chicken thighs for 99 cents a pound or ground beef for $2.99. The difference between the sale price and the regular price on meat can be nearly 50%. If you buy steak when it isn't in the flyer, you might pay $15 a pound. If you wait for it to hit the front page, you might pay $7. Never buy meat based on a craving; buy it based on the ad and freeze what you don't use immediately.

Seasonal Produce Spikes

Produce prices fluctuate wildly based on the season and supply chain. The flyer tells you what is abundant right now. If strawberries are on the front page, they are likely in peak season and cheap. If they are hidden in the aisles at full price, they are likely imported and expensive. Buying produce that isn't in the flyer usually means paying a“convenience tax” for out-of-season goods. Let the ad guide you toward the apples, citrus, or berries that are currently flooding the market and priced to move.

Soda and Snack Cycles





Processed snacks and carbonated beverages operate on a strict 4-to-6 week sales cycle. A 12-pack of soda can cost $9 at full price, but drops to“Buy 2, Get 1 Free” or“3 for $12” during a sale week. These sales are prominent in every flyer. Because these items have long shelf lives, there is zero reason to ever pay the full shelf price. If it is not in the flyer, drink water or tea until the cycle resets and the price drops again.

Laundry and Paper Products

Toilet paper and laundry detergent are high-margin items for retailers, but they are also key traffic drivers. Every few weeks, the flyer will feature a“Buy $30, Save $10” style promotion on household essentials. Buying these items singly when they are not in the ad is one of the most inefficient ways to shop. The flyer alerts you to the“stock up” weeks, where you can buy three months' worth of paper towels for the price of two.

The Flyer is Your Strategy

The grocery store wants you to shop with your eyes, grabbing whatever looks good on the shelf. The flyer allows you to shop with your brain. By consulting the ad before you leave the house, you ensure that the most expensive items in your cart are purchased at the lowest possible price.