Dhami, Ajay Tamta Discuss Road, Highway Development In Uttarakhand

Focus on Road and Highway Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta at the Chief Minister's residence. In the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Tamta held meaningful discussions on various important issues related to the development of roads, highways, and infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Special focus was laid on the expansion of national highways in the state, road safety, improved connectivity in hilly regions, and the progress of ongoing and proposed road projects, according to the release.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government, in collaboration with the central government, is continuously working to strengthen road and transport infrastructure in Uttarakhand. He emphasised that a robust road network will not only accelerate the state's economic growth but also boost tourism, the Char Dham Yatra, and connectivity in border areas.

Reiterating the central government's commitment to Uttarakhand's development, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is prioritising projects keeping in view the state's geographical conditions. He assured the state that it would continue to receive all possible support in the future.

'Vision 2047' Roadmap for a Developed Uttarakhand

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday addressed senior administrative officers of the State at the Chintan Shivir and "Dialogue on Vision 2047" held at the Civil Services Institute Addressing the two-day conclave, CM Dhami said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, a concrete, practical and time-bound strategy would be prepared through this exercise to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He said in-depth deliberations would be held on all major sectors related to the overall development of Uttarakhand, so that a clear, practical and time-bound roadmap for the state's future could be defined. The Chief Minister said the resolve to make India a fully developed nation by 2047 can be realised only when every state in the country develops at an equal pace. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)