Ukraine Presents Steps To Protect Energy Facilities To Partners At“Energy Ramstein”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, Ukrinform reports.

“All these decisions require international support, and we have it,” the deputy prime minister said.

The key areas of further cooperation where Ukraine counts on the support of its partners, as Kuleba noted, are the expansion of decentralized generation for heat and water, the replenishment of the National Reserve of Mobile Energy Equipment, the formation of a“bank” of critical equipment for rapid response after attacks, and the scaling up of physical protection of energy facilities.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the partners for their step-by-step joint preparation for the heating season and for their prompt assistance over the past days and weeks. He expressed his gratitude to the governments and citizens of the countries participating in the meeting, the European Unio, international organizations, and financial institutions.

Nearly 46% of Kyiv housing stock left without heating after Russian attack –

Kuleba emphasized that by helping Ukraine get through this winter, partners are investing in the stability and security of all of Europe.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the G7+ coordination meeting on energy support for Ukraine, international partners confirmed their intention to provide new assistance to overcome the energy crisis, including more than 6,000 pieces of equipment.

Photo: Oleksii Kuleba, Facebook