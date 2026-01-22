403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Belarus Review Trump’s Gaza "Board of Peace" in Phone Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov held talks Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to establish a "Board of Peace" for Gaza, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Officials said the two diplomats spoke by phone, exchanging views on Trump’s appeal to multiple nations, including Russia and Belarus, to join the new body.
The ministry noted that Lavrov and Ryzhenkov also discussed advancing a joint initiative to draft a "Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century." The statement added that the ministers reviewed upcoming high-level meetings and events, while coordinating positions on bilateral cooperation and foreign policy.
Trump formally announced and signed the charter of the "Board of Peace" during a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
The White House last week confirmed the creation of the Board of Peace, alongside approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four entities tasked with managing the enclave’s transitional phase.
Initially designed to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction, the initiative has broadened into a global conflict-mediation platform, with dozens of countries invited to participate.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that more than 20 nations had already accepted the invitation. Among them are Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as NATO members Türkiye and Hungary. Other participants include Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus.
Officials said the two diplomats spoke by phone, exchanging views on Trump’s appeal to multiple nations, including Russia and Belarus, to join the new body.
The ministry noted that Lavrov and Ryzhenkov also discussed advancing a joint initiative to draft a "Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century." The statement added that the ministers reviewed upcoming high-level meetings and events, while coordinating positions on bilateral cooperation and foreign policy.
Trump formally announced and signed the charter of the "Board of Peace" during a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
The White House last week confirmed the creation of the Board of Peace, alongside approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four entities tasked with managing the enclave’s transitional phase.
Initially designed to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction, the initiative has broadened into a global conflict-mediation platform, with dozens of countries invited to participate.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that more than 20 nations had already accepted the invitation. Among them are Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as NATO members Türkiye and Hungary. Other participants include Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment