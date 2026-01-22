(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tudor Gold Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Treaty Creek Project, with Higher-Grade Sensitivities January 22, 2026 5:00 AM EST | Source: Tudor Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the " Company " or " Tudor ") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource estimate (the "2026 MRE") with higher-grade sensitivities for the Goldstorm Deposit at its flagship Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The 2026 MRE was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Treaty Creek 2026 MRE Highlights 2026 MRE at a net smelter revenue ("NSR") cut-off value of US$50 per tonne

Indicated Mineral Resource of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.0 million ounces of gold, 18.6 million ounces of silver and 327.7 million pounds of copper (86.1 million tonnes grading 1.43 g/t gold, 5.22 g/t silver and 0.17% copper) US$125 NSR cut-off value sensitivity

Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.8 million ounces of gold, 30.2 million ounces of silver and 607.2 million pounds of copper (102.1 million tonnes grading 1.78 g/t gold, 9.19 g/t silver and 0.27% copper) Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper) US$175 NSR cut-off value sensitivity

Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.4 million ounces of gold, 13.4 million ounces of silver and 167.3 million pounds of copper (45.1 million tonnes grading 2.33 g/t gold, 9.27 g/t silver and 0.17% copper) Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.4 million ounces of gold, 6.6 million ounces of silver and 65.2 million pounds of copper (18.3 million tonnes grading 4.02 g/t gold, 11.17 g/t silver and 0.16% copper) "The 2026 MRE increased Indicated Mineral Resources of gold at Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit by 15% over the 2024 Mineral Resource estimate and demonstrates the higher-grade potential at the Treaty Creek Project with higher NSR cutoff value sensitivities," commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of Tudor Gold. "Now that we have the 2026 MRE in hand, we can start to advance our strategy for placing Treaty Creek in production with an underground mine initially targeting roughly 300,000 ounces of gold per year. Metallurgical testing is underway, and we have started the process of developing a mine plan around the higher-grade mineralization at the Goldstorm Deposit. As the metallurgical testing and mine planning come together, we will assess the potential for the completion of a preliminary economic assessment later this year." Treaty Creek Project 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate The 2026 MRE was prepared by KGL based on 359 diamond drill holes for a total of 191,466 meters, which includes 332 drill holes completed by the Company between 2016 and 2025 and 27 drill holes completed by prior Treaty Creek Project operators between 2007 and 2009. The 2026 MRE is reported at a NSR cut-off value of US$50 per tonne. A NI 43-101 Technical Report will be prepared and posted on and the Company's profile on within 45 days of the date of this news release. Table 1: 2026 Treaty Creek Project Mineral Resource Estimate (1) - (11)



Mineral

Resource

Classification

Tonnes

(M) Gold Grade

(g/t) Silver Grade

(g/t) Copper Grade

(%)

Gold

(M oz)

Silver

(M oz)

Copper

(M lbs) Indicated 912.3 0.85 5.07 0.15 24.9 148.7 3,048.0 Inferred 86.1 1.43 5.22 0.17 4.0 18.6 327.7

Notes:

The Mineral Resource statement is subject to the following:

(1) The 2026 MRE has been prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

(2) The 2026 MRE has been estimated in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions, as required under NI43-101.

(3) The 2026 MRE is reported on a 100% ownership basis.

(4) The 2026 MRE was prepared for a potential underground mining scenario evaluated within block cave mining shapes and constrained by geological and grade-continuity-defined solids using a NSR cut-off value of US$50/tonne. The NSR value was developed based on initial metallurgical testwork results combined with the Company's and its consultants' knowledge of potential smelter terms, royalites and onsite and offsite costs. The NSR calculation assumes a payable gold-silver-copper concentrate will be generated. The NSR calculation assumes metal prices of US$2925/ounce gold, US$34.00/ounce silver and US$4.25/pound copper; metallurgical recoveries of 90% for gold, 80% for silver and 80% for copper; underground mining costs of C$8.50/tonne, processing costs of C$38.50/tonne and G&A of C$1.50/tonne; a CAD:USD exchange rate of 0.72 and rounded to US$50.

(5) The 2026 MRE is reported without applying mining dilution, mining losses, or process losses.

(6) The 2026 MRE is constrained within underground shapes based on reasonable prospects of economic extraction, in accordance with NI43-101. Reasonable prospects for economic extraction were met by applying mining shapes, ensuring grade continuity above the cut-off value, and by excluding non-mineable material prior to reporting.

(7) Mineral resources are classified as Indicated, and Inferred based on geological confidence and continuity, spacing of drill holes, and data quality.

(8) The effective date of the 2026 MRE is November 30, 2025.

(9) Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

(10) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

(11) All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and therefore numbers may not appear to add precisely.

Mineral Resource Estimation Methodology

The Mineral Resource estimate was completed using industry-standard commercial modelling and mine planning software, including Leapfrog and MineSight® (Version 16.30). The block model utilizes a parent block size of 10 × 10 × 10 meters, with sub-blocking to 0.5 × 0.5 × 0.5 meters to accurately reflect complex vein geometries.

Assay data were composited to 1.5 meters to ensure consistent sample support. Gold, copper, and silver grades were estimated using ordinary kriging in a single-pass approach, employing capped composites constrained within geologically defined estimation domains. Grade caps were determined through analysis of cumulative frequency plots and the spatial continuity of high-grade vein structures, with cut grade thresholds ranging from:



Gold: 5 g/t to 19 g/t Au

Copper: 0.1% to 2.0% Cu Silver: 50 g/t to 100 g/t Ag

Hard boundaries were applied to all high-grade vein domains and associated parent domains. Estimation parameters included a minimum of two composites per block, a maximum of 16 composites per block, and a maximum of five composites per drill hole.

Mineral Resource Classification

Mineral Resources are classified as Indicated and Inferred in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Classification is based primarily on drill hole spacing, geological confidence, and demonstrated continuity of mineralization:



Indicated Resources are defined by drill hole spacing of less than approximately 100 meters to three drill holes. Inferred Resources are defined by drill hole spacing of less than approximately 150 meters, subject to additional geological continuity criteria.

All Mineral Resources are constrained by continuous high-grade vein domain solids and enclosing mineralized parent domains.

Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction

The Mineral Resource estimate satisfies the requirement for "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" through demonstrated geological continuity and delineation of mineralized zones amenable to underground mining methods. Reasonable assumptions regarding metal prices and operating costs were applied. Mineralization potentially extractable by underground methods was evaluated within block cave mining shapes and constrained by geological and grade-continuity-defined solids.

Goldstorm Deposit Mineral Resource Update, January 22, 2026







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Treaty Creek Project 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Higher-Grade Sensitivities

In addition to the base case NSR cut-off value of $50 per tonne, NSR cut-off values of $125 per tonne and $175 per tonne are reported to demonstrate the potential effect on tonnage, grade and metal content (Table 2). Higher NSR cut-off value sensitivities demonstrate an increase in grade and concomitant decrease in tonnage. The higher cut-off value sensitivities will be evaluated for potential to support an underground mining operation using conventional mining methods. The higher NSR cut-off value sensitivities are for comparison purposes only and should not be considered Mineral Resources.

Table 2: 2026 Treaty Creek Project Mineral Resource Estimate Higher-Grade Sensitivities (1)



NSR Cut-Off Value Mineral

Resource

Classification

Tonnes

(M) Gold Grade

(g/t) Silver Grade

(g/t) Copper Grade

(%)

Gold

(M oz)

Silver

(M oz)

Copper

(M lbs) US$125/

tonne Indicated 102.1 1.78 9.19 0.27 5.8 30.2 607.2 Inferred 21.8 3.64 10.22 0.14 2.6 7.2 67.8 US$175/

tonne Indicated 45.1 2.33 9.27 0.17 3.4 13.4 167.3 Inferred 18.3 4.02 11.17 0.16 2.4 6.6 65.3

(1) See notes to Table 1 above.

Goldstorm Deposit Mineral Resource Update, January 22, 2026 – Higher-Grade Sensitivies







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Geological Framework and Deposit Model

The Treaty Creek Property hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, which is situated within Early Jurassic intrusive rocks and the surrounding Late Triassic to Early Jurassic volcano-sedimentary sequences of the Stikine volcanic island-arc terrane. Regionally, prolonged arc magmatism across Stikinia and Quesnellia resulted in a multi-episodic Late Triassic to Early Jurassic metallogenic event, generating numerous porphyry intrusion-related mineral deposits throughout northwestern British Columbia.

Extensive hydrothermal alteration halos are developed around intrusive complexes in the nearby Mitchell and Sulphurets Deposit areas, and similar alteration assemblages are present at the Treaty Creek property. These alteration systems envelop several mineralized zones, including the Goldstorm Deposit, and are indicative of a large, long-lived hydrothermal system.

Structurally, the Treaty Creek property is influenced by regional-scale contractional faults and associated local dilational fault systems that formed within the Cretaceous Skeena Fold Belt. These structures have played a critical role in controlling magma emplacement, fluid flow, and the localization of mineralization at Goldstorm.

The Goldstorm Deposit is comprised of five distinct mineralized domains, each with unique geological and mineralogical characteristics:



Copper Belle, located at the southwest end of the deposit, represents a gold-dominant, shear-hosted mineralized system.

300H/N, CS-600, and Deep Stockwork 5 (DS5) form the core of the Goldstorm mineral system and consist of tabular bodies dipping approximately 45° to 50° to the northwest.



The 300H domain is a near-surface zone characterized by pervasive disseminated auriferous pyrite and fine gold-bearing pyrite veinlets and stringers.



The underlying CS-600 domain hosts gold- and copper-dominant mineralization associated with quartz veinlet stockworks, hydrothermal breccias, and porphyritic monzodiorite intrusive stocks. This domain contains the majority of the copper mineralization at Goldstorm and represents a well-defined intrusive-related porphyry system.

Beneath both 300H and CS-600, the DS5 domain comprises a gold-dominant quartz-pyrite veinlet stockwork, carrying minor silver values. The Route 66 (R66) domain is a narrow, 20- to 50-metre-wide, north-striking corridor of high-grade, gold-dominant quartz stockwork mineralization.

All of the zones are gold-dominant with subordinate silver and copper, other than the CS-600 Zone, which is distinguished by its significant gold-copper enrichment. Together, these domains define a large, structurally controlled, intrusion-related mineral system with strong geological continuity.

The updated Mineral Resource estimate incorporates the results of an extensive internal geological review completed in 2024 and 2025, which included detailed drill core relogging, geochemical alteration modelling, and quantitative vein density analysis. This work has resulted in a refined geological framework that significantly improves the Company's understanding of the Goldstorm mineralized system.

Diamond drilling conducted in 2025 confirmed the presence, continuity, and geometry of a well-defined mineralized corridor comprised of stacked, sub-parallel, structurally controlled stockwork vein systems. Individual vein panels range from approximately 10 to 50 meters in thickness, extend for more than 400 meters along strike, and are oriented approximately 295°/50°. These mineralized structures represent late-stage features that cross-cut and overprint earlier intrusive phases.

Mineralization is hosted within late-stage, cross-cutting quartz-anhydrite-pyrite veins containing accessory sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena, tetrahedrite-tennantite, and manganoan calcite. These sulphide-bearing veins are associated with discrete decimeter- to meter-scale grey quartz-white mica (muscovite)-pyrite phyllic alteration halos, consistent with the Company's updated structural and alteration model.

Treaty Creek Project 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate by Zone

For the 2026 MRE, the Goldstorm Deposit at the Treaty Creek Project is reported as three zones of mineralization: Upper Zone, Central Zone and Lower Zone. The Upper Zone is comprised of the Copper Belle, 300H and 300N domains; the Central Zone is comprised of the CS600, Route 66 and SC-1 domains; and the Lower Zone is comprised of the DS-5 domain.

Table 3: 2026 Treaty Creek Project Mineral Resource Estimate by Zone (1)

Goldstorm

Deposit

Zone Mineral

Resource

Classification

Tonnes

(M) Gold Grade

(g/t) Silver Grade

(g/t) Copper Grade

(%)

Gold

(M oz)

Silver

(M oz)

Copper

(M lbs) Upper Indicated 252.5 0.96 3.60 0.02 7.8 29.2 111.3 Inferred 18.9 0.83 3.2 0.02 0.5 1.9 8.3 Central Indicated 451.6 0.71 5.49 0.29 10.3 79.7 2,887.5 Inferred 52.5 1.40 7.04 0.27 2.4 11.9 312.7 Lower Indicated 208.2 1.03 5.95 0.02 6.9 39.8 91.8 Inferred 14.7 2.33 10.17 0.03 1.1 4.8 9.7

(1) See notes to Table 1 above.

Next Steps

Metallurgical test work is ongoing with initial results expected this quarter. Concurrently with the metallurgical test work, a mine plan is expected to be developed based on the higher-grade mineralization at the Treaty Creek Project. If successful in developing a mine plan and assuming positive metallurgical results, a preliminary economic assessment will be undertaken on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available with respect to a preliminary economic assessment.

Update on December 2025 Flow-Through Financing

On December 4, 2025 and December 11, 2025, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "Units") at $0.95 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees representing 6% of the proceeds raised from subscriptions by, and issued finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") representing 6% of the Units issued to, certain places, including $15,000 and 15,789 Finder's Warrants to James Derek Holmes and $119,700 and 126,000 Finder's Warrants to JDJ Merchant Partners Inc. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20, for a period of 24 months.

Qualified Persons

The 2026 MRE was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. of KGL, who is an independent Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101 and responsible for the 2026 MRE. Mr. Kirkham has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release relating to the 2026 MRE.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

