Ryanair CEO Welcomes Musk’s Investment
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ryanair’s Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary expressed approval of billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to acquire shares in the airline.
Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, O’Leary remarked that Musk is “very welcome” to invest in Europe’s budget carrier, adding, "I think it'll be a very good investment for him."
Musk, however, has hinted at potentially buying the airline outright and previously labeled O’Leary "insufferable" and "an idiot" after the CEO dismissed Musk’s proposal to use Starlink Services for in-flight Wi-Fi.
O’Leary responded lightheartedly, saying, "I have four teenage children, so they regularly call me an idiot and insufferable chimp," while noting that the exchange has boosted traffic to Ryanair’s website over the past five days.
To further entice Musk, O’Leary revealed, "We're sending around to the Twitter offices in Dublin this morning a free flight for Mr. Musk. I think he should come and sample the Ryan Air service," he added.
