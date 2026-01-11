Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toxic Movie Cast Salaries Revealed: Yash, Nayanthara & Kiara's Massive Paychecks Uncovered

2026-01-11 12:00:40
The teaser for Yash's upcoming film Toxic has become a massive hit. Fans are now curious about the cast's paychecks, so here's a look at how much Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara are earning.

Just as Baahubali was a turning point for Telugu cinema, KGF was for Kannada cinema. It changed perceptions and expanded the market. KGF 2 is one of India's biggest hits.'Toxic' is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The teaser, dropped on Yash's birthday, got a great response and is trending. Now, the cast's salaries are out. The film's budget is ₹500 crore.KVN Productions is bankrolling the film. As per reports, Yash's fee is ₹50 crore. The movie has five heroines, with Nayanthara and Kiara Advani reportedly earning the most.Nayanthara is getting ₹12-18 crore, while Kiara Advani gets ₹15 crore. Rukmini Vasanth earns ₹3-5 crore. The film has huge buzz and is set to release on March 19.

