Fire Marshals Warn: Never Leave These 5 Appliances Running Unattended

More than 350,000 house fires occur every year, and they don't always start with dramatic sparks or obvious hazards. Actually, many begin with everyday appliances that people assume are safe to leave running (whether they are nearby or not). The statistics surrounding fires in the home can be scary, but the good news is that most of these fires are preventable. Simple awareness and better habits can go a long way. So, don't leave these five appliances running unattended. It could literally be life or death.

1. Space Heaters

Space heaters are one of the leading causes of winter house fires, especially when left running without supervision. These appliances can overheat, tip over, or ignite nearby fabrics such as blankets, curtains, or furniture. Fire marshals warn that even“safe” models with automatic shut-off features can fail if dust buildup or wiring issues are present. Leaving a space heater on while you sleep or leaving the house eliminates your ability to react if something goes wrong.

2. Clothes Dryers

Dryers may seem harmless, but they are responsible for thousands of home fires every year due to lint buildup and overheating. When left running unattended, a small spark inside the drum or vent can escalate quickly before anyone notices. Fire marshals emphasize that clogged vents are one of the most overlooked hazards in the home. Even newer appliances can malfunction if airflow is restricted or if the heating element becomes damaged.

3. Dishwashers

Many people run the dishwasher overnight or while they're out, assuming it's a low-risk appliance. In reality, dishwashers contain heating elements, pumps, and electrical components that can short-circuit or overheat. Fire marshals report that dishwasher fires often start quietly behind the door, giving homeowners no warning until flames spread. Water leaks can also drip onto wiring, creating a dangerous combination of moisture and electricity.

4. Slow Cookers

Slow cookers are designed for long, unattended cooking, but that doesn't mean they're completely risk-free. Older models, frayed cords, or cracked ceramic inserts can create fire hazards when left running for hours. Fire marshals say that placing slow cookers too close to walls, paper towels, or wooden cabinets increases the danger. While these appliances are generally safe, they still require basic precautions and periodic checks.

5. Portable Fans

Fans may not seem like a fire risk, but worn motors, dust buildup, and overheating can turn them into ignition sources. Fire marshals frequently see fires caused by older fans that were left running in bedrooms, basements, or garages. These appliances can seize up, spark, or melt internal components when no one is around to notice the smell or sound of trouble. Fans placed near curtains or bedding are especially dangerous because fabric can ignite quickly.

Staying Safe Starts With Simple Daily Habits

Fire marshals stress that most appliance-related fires are preventable with small changes in routine. Staying home while appliances run gives you the chance to react quickly if something overheats, sparks, or smells unusual. Regular cleaning, proper placement, and replacing worn cords can dramatically reduce the risk of fire. It's also smart to register your appliances so you receive recall alerts, which often involve fire hazards. A few mindful habits can protect your home far more effectively than people realize.

Have you ever had an appliance malfunction or overheat unexpectedly? Share your story in the comments.