Travellers Flock To China For Year Of The Horse Spring Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

BEIJING: With the Year of the Horse on the horizon, more international tourists are joining China's traditional Spring Festival festivities.

From the vibrant streets of Shanghai to the historic stilt houses of central China's Hunan, the Spring Festival, which falls on February 17 this year, has evolved into a global cultural event, triggering a surge in inbound tourism.

Data from major travel platforms indicate that in the weeks leading up to the festival, flight bookings by foreign tourists skyrocketed by over 400 percent year on year.

The surge in visitors is largely fueled by enhanced visa-free and travel facilitation measures. Latest data show that in 2025, China expanded its unilateral visa-free access, allowing citizens of 48 countries to enter without a visa, while the number of countries offering reciprocal visa exemptions rose to 29.

While traditional hubs like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou remain favorites, the map of“China Chic” is expanding. Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, and Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, have seen visitor numbers quadruple.

“There's a growing number of younger inbound visitors and their spending is shifting toward experiences rather than just sightseeing,” said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of the Spring Tour based in Shanghai. From bustling markets to high-tech museums, foreign tourists are seeking an authentic slice of Chinese life.

In the tropical south, Hainan Province has become a primary destination for experiential consumption. Since the Hainan Free Trade Port officially launched island-wide special customs operations in late 2025, shopping has become a central part of many itineraries.

The holiday rush is also reaching smaller, culturally rich towns. Mario, a traveler from Rome, experienced his“first surprise” in Furong Town, a scenic spot in Hunan Province.