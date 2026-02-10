Sanctioning Hizballah Finance Operatives

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning Hizballah operatives who continue to exploit Lebanon's informal financial sector that generate revenue for Hizballah. These actors have supported sanctions evasion schemes involving Hizballah-controlled financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan (AQAH) and an Iran-based Hizballah finance team operative. Hizballah uses AQAH as a financial institution to undermine the Lebanese state and fund its terrorist activities.

This action supports President Trump's whole of government policy of maximum pressure against Iran's regime and its terrorist proxies like Hizballah, as detailed in National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 issued on February 4, 2025.

The United States is committed to supporting the Lebanese state and the people of Lebanon by exposing and disrupting the Iranian regime's covert financing of Hizballah. By funding Hizballah, Iran undermines Lebanon's sovereignty and the Lebanese government's ability to put the country on the path to stability. The United States will continue using every tool at its disposal to ensure that Hizballah can no longer obstruct Lebanon's regeneration or pose a threat to the United States and its interests.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224 as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Hizballah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to E.O. 13224 on October 31, 2001, and as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on October 8, 1997. More information on today's designations can be found in the Press Release.