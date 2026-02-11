Education Ministry Organises Wide Range Of Sporting Activities At Old Doha Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwa bint Rashid Al-Khater highlighted the significance of National Sport Day in a post on on X. The Minister said,“Since the establishment of National Sport Day under Amiri Decree No. (80) of 2011, this day has become a national occasion to promote healthy sports practices in Qatar. We hope it continues to inspire the adoption of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Wishing everyone a happy Sport Day and a successful start to a more active and vibrant life.”

In celebration of the 15th edition of National Sport Day under the theme“I Choose Sports”, the Ministry organised a wide range of sporting activities at Old Doha Port. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and encourage all segments of society, particularly students, to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes health and sports.

The event featured diverse activities suitable for all ages and abilities, including table tennis, volleyball, football, basketball shooting stations, the“100 Steps” activity, CrossFit, karate, fitness exercises, archery, foosball, weightlifting, speedball, and badminton. Special stations were dedicated to activities for participants with special needs, ensuring inclusive participation.

A health corner in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Corporation offered biometric measurements, reinforcing public health awareness and the link between fitness and well-being. The celebration saw the participation of Ministry officials, staff, students, and parents, creating an atmosphere that reflected the community's shared commitment to physical activity and sports culture.