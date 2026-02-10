Robertet Deepens Gulf Footprint With Dubai Hub

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Robertet Group has inaugurated its regional headquarters at Dubai Science Park, signalling a sharper strategic focus on the Gulf and wider Middle East as global demand rises for natural ingredients in fragrances and flavours.

The new hub positions the French-headquartered group closer to customers across perfumery, food, beverage and wellness sectors, while strengthening its operational, commercial and regulatory capabilities in a region that has become a key growth engine for the natural raw materials industry. Company executives said the Dubai base will serve as a coordination centre for sales, application development and partnerships spanning the Gulf states, North Africa and parts of South Asia.

The move reflects a broader recalibration by multinational fragrance and flavour houses towards markets where population growth, premiumisation and local manufacturing are accelerating. Dubai Science Park, which hosts a cluster of life sciences, beauty and sustainability-focused firms, offers Robertet proximity to regional brand owners, contract manufacturers and research talent, alongside streamlined logistics linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

Robertet's leadership has framed the expansion as part of a long-term regional commitment rather than a symbolic presence. The facility is designed to support formulation work tailored to regional preferences, particularly in fine fragrances and personal care, where Middle Eastern consumers favour complex, long-lasting compositions built around naturals such as rose, oud, amber and spices. The group has also indicated that flavour development for beverages, confectionery and savoury products adapted to local palates will be a priority.

Industry analysts note that the Gulf has evolved from a distribution outpost into a centre for product development and brand creation. Local perfume houses and fast-growing beauty labels increasingly demand shorter development cycles, regulatory guidance and access to traceable natural ingredients. Establishing a regional headquarters allows suppliers such as Robertet to embed technical teams on the ground, reducing reliance on European laboratories and improving speed to market.

See also Dubai unveils 600-metre Al Qudra bridge

The Dubai expansion comes amid sustained global interest in naturals, driven by consumer scrutiny of ingredient sourcing, sustainability claims and transparency across supply chains. Robertet, which has built its reputation on botanical extraction and natural formulation, has invested heavily in upstream sourcing networks, particularly in flowers, fruits and resins. Executives have said the Middle East hub will also support closer engagement with regional growers and partners, aligning with the group's traceability and ethical sourcing frameworks.

Competition in the fragrances and flavours sector has intensified as peers expand their footprints in the Gulf, drawn by resilient consumer spending and ambitious industrial strategies. Regional governments are promoting advanced manufacturing, food security and high-value exports, creating opportunities for ingredient suppliers that can combine technical expertise with local insight. Dubai Science Park's ecosystem, which integrates research facilities with regulatory support, has been marketed as a platform for such knowledge-driven industries.

From a commercial perspective, the headquarters is expected to enhance client servicing for multinational consumer goods companies that manage Middle East portfolios from Dubai, as well as for regional champions scaling beyond domestic markets. By centralising regional decision-making, Robertet aims to align more closely with customers' innovation pipelines and respond faster to shifts in demand, including the growing crossover between fine fragrance, home care and wellness.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.