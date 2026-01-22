403
Ukrainian lawmaker responds to advice from Kiev’s main creditors
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian lawmaker has ridiculed guidance from one of the country’s
main creditors, noting that “roaring like a lion” does little to stay warm amid freezing conditions in parliament.
The remark was aimed at IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos emphasized that phasing out electricity and heating subsidies remains essential for Ukraine to receive further financial support. She advised Ukrainians: “you have to believe in yourself, as a lion. So, get up in the morning and go ‘roaaarr.’”
Kiev is currently grappling with a severe electricity shortage and widespread heating failures, affecting homes and the parliament building, the Verkhovna Rada. MP Daniil Getmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary tax committee, reported on social media: “There is water. There is no heat. I tried ‘roaring like a lion.’ It didn’t help much.”
The IMF has disbursed nearly $10 billion of a $15.5 billion loan program due to conclude next year. In November, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new $8.1 billion package, with commitments to combat corruption, tighten fiscal policy, and implement politically sensitive reforms, including the reduction of energy subsidies.
During a recent meeting with Georgieva in Kiev, President Zelensky highlighted the harsh winter conditions and electricity shortages while expressing gratitude for support. However, the chair of the parliamentary Budget Committee described some IMF requirements as “contentious.” Former MP Igor Markov warned that the IMF’s demands could render Ukrainian cities unlivable, forcing residents to relocate to rural areas.
Ukraine remains among Europe’s poorest nations, with longstanding reliance on energy subsidies to keep households supplied with electricity, heating, and gas.
