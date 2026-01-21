Iranian Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

Iran's parliamentary security commission warns of jihad if Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is attacked, a move that heightens tensions with the United States and the region.

Iran's Student News Agency reported that the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said any attack on Supreme Leader Khamenei would amount to a declaration of“jihad” or holy war. Targeting Iran's leader would be considered an act of war against the entire Islamic world, the commission added, warning that religious scholars could call for jihad and mobilize responses globally.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified following a violent crackdown on nationwide protests, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said could provoke a response. In parallel, Trump has pressed his advisers to prepare“decisive” military options against Iran, while the United States continues to deploy carriers, fighter jets, and defense systems to the Middle East.

Khamenei has previously accused Trump of instigating deadly unrest inside Iran, calling the US president a“criminal” who should be punished for encouraging protests. Meanwhile, Trump has publicly stated it is time to seek new leadership in Iran, remarks that have further fueled political and military tensions between the two countries.

Iran has faced weeks of widespread protests driven by economic hardship, political repression, and human rights abuses, prompting international condemnation and renewed diplomatic pressure. The United States has expanded its military presence in the region, while officials debate options ranging from additional sanctions to potential military measures against Tehran.

Iranian officials say any direct threat to Khamenei would cross a red line, framing such an act as an existential challenge to the Islamic Republic and its religious legitimacy. Analysts warn that hardening rhetoric and military posturing on both sides could rapidly escalate tensions into a broader regional conflict with far-reaching consequences.

The continuing buildup of US forces and Trump's push for decisive options indicate that Washington is preparing for multiple scenarios, while Tehran signals that any attack on its supreme leader could trigger widespread retaliation. As both sides escalate rhetoric and posture, the risk of miscalculation remains high, with potential implications for regional stability and global security.

