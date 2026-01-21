Beware! Sudha Murty Flags Fake AI Videos Promoting Investments For Higher Returns: 'I Never Talk About...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Infosys Foundation chairpersonand Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty has warned against fraudulent, AI-generated videos circulating on social media, falsely portraying her as endorsing investment schemes. Taking to X, Murty said she does not offer investment advice and dismissed the claims made in these videos as entirely fabricated.

In a video message shared online, Murty clarified that the clips-largely circulating on Facebook -have been created using artificial intelligence (AI) without her permission. She urged people to rely only on trusted banks and official sources for any financial guidance.

The MP said several people known to her had already suffered financial losses after acting on the false assurances made in these manipulated videos.

The deefakes show Murty endorsing questionable investment programs, many of which purport to have excessive returns. Some also have links that lead users to false websites that aim to collect personal and sensitive information.

“Many people I know have invested and lost money,” she said.“I never talk about financial investments or do anything with money. I talk about work, I talk about India's culture, I talk about women and education,” she added.

"Do not base your financial decisions on these fraudulent videos. Please confirm facts through official channels and report any fraudulent content you see. Remain alert and remain safe. Jai Hind,” Murty warned.

Murty has been a recurring target of such deepfake scams. Just last month, a similar manipulated video featuring her went viral, showing her allegedly encouraging viewers to click on links advertising“investment opportunities.” These scams use advanced AI techniques, including voice cloning and facial manipulation, to impersonate her and lure victims with promises of unrealistic investment returns.

Who is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty is an Indian author and social worker, best known for her role as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is married to NR Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys.

Apart from her philanthropic work, she is a widely read novelist and a motivational speaker. In recognition of her contributions to social service, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2023, the country's third-highest civilian award.