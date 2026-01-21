403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Von der Leyen receives invitation to join Gaza’s "Board of Peace"
(MENAFN) The European Union has received an invitation to participate in the US-led “Board of Peace,” aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s office announced Monday.
Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stated that the EU is ready to engage with the US and other partners to determine how it can contribute to international efforts to bring peace to Gaza. He emphasized that the EU has “unique expertise and a multi-dimensional toolbox capable of responding to the situation in Gaza,” including capabilities in security, diplomacy, and humanitarian aid.
EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed that von der Leyen has received the invitation and is coordinating with European leaders on geopolitical matters. “The priority for us is peace, to reach peace, and we want to contribute to a global plan approach to end the conflict in Gaza,” he said.
The White House announced the creation of the Board of Peace on Friday to oversee implementation of 20 points in Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave. The initiative is designed to provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
Additional structures, including the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board, have also been established to support the transitional framework.
Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stated that the EU is ready to engage with the US and other partners to determine how it can contribute to international efforts to bring peace to Gaza. He emphasized that the EU has “unique expertise and a multi-dimensional toolbox capable of responding to the situation in Gaza,” including capabilities in security, diplomacy, and humanitarian aid.
EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed that von der Leyen has received the invitation and is coordinating with European leaders on geopolitical matters. “The priority for us is peace, to reach peace, and we want to contribute to a global plan approach to end the conflict in Gaza,” he said.
The White House announced the creation of the Board of Peace on Friday to oversee implementation of 20 points in Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave. The initiative is designed to provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
Additional structures, including the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board, have also been established to support the transitional framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment