Saudia Unveils New“Saudi, Welcome To Arabia” Special Livery To Boost Saudi Arabian Tourism

Dhaka: Saudi Arabian carrier Saudia, in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, unveiled a new promotional livery on one of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to attract international visitors on Sunday, January 18.

The livery showcases a colorful design, featuring a smiling young boy, Arabic decorative motifs, and deep purple accents on the tail, engines, and lettering. The livery carries the message“Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” and forms part of a year-round campaign to highlight Saudi Arabia's growing tourism sector.

The Dreamliner, registered HZ-ARF, will operate across Saudia's international network and offer travelers an immersive experience while promoting the kingdom's identity. Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority said the initiative aims to strengthen global awareness of Saudi Arabia as a travel destination, supported by enhanced aviation infrastructure and expanded connectivity.

In addition, the partnership focuses on other efforts to boost tourism, including additional flights to meet rising demand and campaigns encouraging travelers to engage with the aircraft through photography and social media.

V