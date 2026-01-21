IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes Into Pond In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Rescue Operations Underway

MENAFN - Live Mint) A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into a pond in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The aircraft from IAF Station Bamrauli crash landed near Rambagh area of Prayagraj around 12:30 PM on Wednesday due to engine failure. This aircraft is predominantly used to observe bird activity, Times of India reported.

'No damage to civil life or property'

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said that the pilot managed to eject safely and there were no reports of any casualties or damage to civilian property. According to him, the training aircraft crashed after its engine developed a sudden technical snag.

The IAF in a post on X stated,“A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie, from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced technical malfunction, and was safely force landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property. Both pilots on board are safe. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause."

The emergency parachute averted a major accident. This incident marks second aviation emergency of this month. The Flight was jointly operated by Chief Operating Officer of Air Force Station Bamrauli, Group Captain Praveen Agarwal Vayusena Medal, Chief Administrative Officer of Air Force Station Bamrauli, Group Captain Sunil Kumar Pandey.

As per the official statement, the condition of both officers is stable. Defence PRO Wing Commander Debartho Dhar in statement said, "This was a routine sortie in a trainee aircraft, both pilot and occupant are safe".

Emergency and rescue teams have been deployed to the site, and search operations are currently ongoing. Further information is expected as officials assess the situation and conduct preliminary investigations.