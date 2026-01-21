Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ECO Summit In Pakistan Held Without Kabul Representation

ECO Summit In Pakistan Held Without Kabul Representation


2026-01-21 05:01:57
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The 10th ECO ministers' meeting on disaster risk reduction began in Islamabad without a Kabul delegation, highlighting Afghanistan's absence from regional cooperation discussions.

The 10th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) ministers opened on Wednesday in Islamabad, Pakistan, focusing on enhancing regional cooperation to reduce disaster risks. The two-day summit brings together ministers and senior officials from ECO member states and partnering regional and international organizations.

Taliban did not send a delegation to the meeting. Official statements from Kabul or Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority explaining the absence have not been released. Images from the event showed an empty chair with Afghanistan's flag placed in its spot.

Several media outlets aligned with Taliban authorities confirmed the country's non-participation. ECO, a regional organization, aims to foster economic, trade, cultural, and technical cooperation among its 10 member countries.

Member states expected delegations from Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan. The summit's agenda includes strategies for disaster preparedness, mitigation, and regional collaboration to respond to natural hazards effectively.

Previously, during an ECO meeting in Azerbaijan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister of the Taliban administration, urged member countries to take positive steps toward recognizing the government in Kabul following Russia's lead. The absence in Islamabad signals potential diplomatic hesitation.

The ECO was founded in 1985 to promote regional economic integration and cooperation among member countries spanning South and Central Asia. It has increasingly focused on disaster management and environmental challenges due to the region's vulnerability to earthquakes, floods, and other hazards.

Afghanistan's political situation under the Taliban remains contentious internationally. Many regional countries have adopted cautious engagement, with limited recognition, affecting participation in multilateral forums like ECO.

As the summit proceeds, officials hope regional cooperation on disaster risk reduction will continue despite Afghanistan's non-participation, underscoring ECO's focus on collective resilience and preparedness.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN21012026000228011069ID1110629337



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search