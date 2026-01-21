'We Got Fake Pizza Hut Before GTA 6'-Pakistan's Khawaja Asif Trolled For Inaugurating Fake Outlet Company Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after inaugurating what appeared to be a Pizza Hut outlet, only for the company to call it out as fraud.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, Asif was seen inaugurating a Pizza Hut-branded outlet at the Sialkot Cantonment, with floral arrangements in place and a red carpet for the defence minister.

However, the sheen of high-profile inauguration ceremony faded quickly, as Pizza Hut took to social media to declare the outlet as "unauthorized".

"Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorized outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment," the Wichita-based fast food outlet said in a statement.

Declaring that the outlet inaugurated by Asif in Sialkot Cantonment does not follow Pizza Hut recipes, quality standards, and food safety protocols, the company said, "We have formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of our trademark and ensure immediate action."

"Pizza Hut Pakistan currently operates a total of 16 stores nationwide; 14 in Lahore and 2 in Islamabad," the company further said, asking potential customers to verify locations on the official Pizza Hut Pakistan website.

Asif ridiculed, trolled online

Understandably, Asif's rather public faux pas drew not just condemnation from netizens, but also ridicule.

"This is no less than a proper 'diplomatic rebuke' to Pakistan! By PIZZA HUT! Pakistan's Defence Minister inaugurates a fake Pizza Hut, and Pizza Hut responds with a public notice - 'this isn't ours'. You couldn't script a better metaphor for this neighbouring country of ours," said renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani.

"Only in Pakistan can a Defence Minister proudly inaugurate a fake Pizza Hut. Khawaja Asif cut the ribbon, smiled for cameras, and walked away-only for the brand to later declare the outlet unauthorised. No one can parody this level of incompetence (sic)," wrote a social media user.

"We got fake pizza hut before GTA 6," joked another on Pizza Hut Pakistan's statement on Instagram, referring to delays in the much-anticipated video game by Rockstar Games.

"Just imagine the quality of information @KhawajaMAsif has as the defense minister of Pakistan 😂.

Full marks to the Sialkoti who brought this awesome beizzatti to the greatest boot licker made in Sialkot (sic)," wrote another user on the viral post on X.

Another, meanwhile, alluded to the sorry state of affairs in Pakistan, writing, "Wah Khawaja sab, When defence, economy, and diplomacy are all under control, naturally the next priority is inaugurating a fake Pizza Hut. Really says a lot about Khawaja Asif's judgment and the standards we've set for leadership. 🍕 (sic),"

Some users. meanwhile, pointed out that counterfeit brands In Pakistan had become widespread, courtesy of China's influence-"Pakistan is in a situation where it has become difficult to distinguish between original and duplicate products due to the widespread use of counterfeit goods from China (sic)," wrote one user.