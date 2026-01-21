Amiri Guard Commander Meets Internal Security Attache At French Embassy

Amiri Guard Commander H E Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi met yesterday at Barzan Camp with Internal Security Attache at the Embassy of the French Republic to the State Jean Herault-Muniere. During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed.

