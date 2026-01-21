Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Guard Commander Meets Internal Security Attache At French Embassy

2026-01-21 02:10:40
Amiri Guard Commander H E Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi met yesterday at Barzan Camp with Internal Security Attache at the Embassy of the French Republic to the State Jean Herault-Muniere. During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed.

