Indian Army To Showcase Combat-Ready Offensive Formation At R-Day Parade

For the first time, Indian Army contingents participating in the Republic Day Parade will march in a combat-ready battle array, reflecting their actual deployment during warfare, Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi, said during a media interaction in New Delhi on Friday.

A Combatised Depiction of Offensive Formation

Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon said, "This is being showcased for the first time within the parade parameters. It is a combatised depiction of an offensive formation of ready, resilient and responsive Indian Army. The array illustrates an offensive led by intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance elements. The mechanised forces, along with aerial support and aviation components constitutes the immediate component and battle shaping punch in this formation that is being depicted."

New Units and Indigenous Systems

"The vital boots on the ground elements will be showcased in a battle grouping. Along with this, the long-range surveillance and targeting ability of the newly raised drone and ammunition units, designed to hit targets in depth on actionable intelligence, will also be showcased. Indigenous long-range artillery systems will also be featured," Maj Gen Dhillon said.

He also informed that the Shaktibaan, Divyastra Battery, and the Bhairav Battalion will be featured in the parade for the first time this year. In addition, the Advanced Artillery Gun System, Universal Rocket System, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and robotic dogs will also take part; these will be showcased in Combat mode during the parade.

Parade Composition and Other Highlights

"This year, the parade will include six marching contingents from the Indian Army and one each from the Navy and the Air Force. There will also be two camel contingents of the BSF. By the final phase of the parade, a total of 29 aircraft will be on display, including 16 fighter jets, flying in eight formations. At the end of the parade, there will be a ten-minute cultural programme featuring 2,500 participants. This year, the motorcycle contingent will predominantly feature women warriors," said Maj Gen Dhillon.

European Union Contingent to Participate

This year, the parade will also feature a contingent from the European Union, as the Chief Guests are the President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Maj Gen Dhillon said, "European Union Contingent will be led by an officer of Colonel rank, accompanied by four flag bearers carrying the flags."

