(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:24 AM EST - Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Today announced the results of the global Phase 3 RED-C clinical program evaluating amorphous-rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) in adults with liver cirrhosis for the primary prevention of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). While safe and well-tolerated, both clinical trials did not meet the primary endpoint. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares T are trading down $0.88 at $8.19.

Baystreet.ca

