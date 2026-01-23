403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:24 AM EST - Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Today announced the results of the global Phase 3 RED-C clinical program evaluating amorphous-rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) in adults with liver cirrhosis for the primary prevention of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). While safe and well-tolerated, both clinical trials did not meet the primary endpoint. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares T are trading down $0.88 at $8.19.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment